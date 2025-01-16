Melanie Lynskey’s Drew Barrymore impression was so spot-on, it had Jimmy Fallon cracking up

Melanie Lynskey had Jimmy Fallon laughing uncontrollably—so much so, he couldn’t resist jumping out of his seat (well, almost!)

'The Perks of Being of a Wallflower' actress Melanie Lynskey is a pro at nailing comedic impressions! During her 2023 appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Lynskey imitated Drew Barrymore. Lynskey revealed that she received a present from Barrymore when they acted in the 1998 film 'Ever After: A Cinderella Story' together. Lynskey shared that she received a gift from Drew Barrymore during their time working on the 1998 film Ever After: A Cinderella Story. At the time, Lynskey wanted to find something special to give back to her co-star. She went to an antique market and stumbled upon some beautiful plates "with a butterfly opening in different stages." "I was like, 'Perfect!'" Lynskey recalled, feeling that the gift was just right.

When Lynskey gave the gift to Barrymore, she wasn’t prepared for the '50 First Date' star's reaction. Lynskey then did an impression of Barrymore in a high-pitched voice, saying, "If each one of these plates were to fall to the floor and smash into a thousand million pieces, each one of the pieces would scream, 'I love you, Melanie,'" she recalled, according to Today. After hearing Lynskey’s impression, Jimmy Fallon, the host of the late-night talk show, couldn’t contain his laughter. He immediately jumped out of his seat and burst into laughter.

Soon after, Lynskey told Fallon that her impression of Barrymore wasn’t that great. However, Fallon had a completely different opinion. Laughing, he gushed over Lynskey’s impersonation, saying, "That is unbelievable! That was an unbelievable impression. That is exactly Drew, by the way. That is her." In the episode released on March 16, 2023, Lynskey revealed that Barrymore’s reaction to the gift made her feel like she was "the most beautiful" and "poetic" person she had ever met. "I was just like, 'Oh, you're a fairy,'" Lynskey shared. Fallon, still amused, added, "She really is a fairy."

For those living under a rock, 'Ever After: A Cinderella Story' is a romantic comedy inspired by Charles Perrault’s fairy tale 'Cinderella'. In the period drama, Lynskey played the role of Jacqueline de Ghent, the stepsister of Danielle de Barbarac, portrayed by Drew Barrymore. During a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lynskey opened up about her experience working on Andy Tennant’s film. She described it as "a really wonderful time." “I thought moviemaking is magic! And they’re not all like that, I came to learn. They’re not all so magical, but it was a good time," she added.

When we talk about the recent projects of the New Zealand actress, she was last seen playing Shauna in Showtime's highly-acclaimed series 'Yellowjackets' which revolves around a group of women whose lives turn upside down after a plane crash. In 2022, Lynskey even won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for her brilliant performance in the thriller drama show. In case, you are wondering, the third season of 'Yellowjackets' is slated to premiere on February 14, 2025, only on Showtime. So, mark your calendars and don't forget to watch the new season of your favorite show.