‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan joins Viola Davis in Paramount+ thriller series ‘Ascent’

The 'Outlander' is set to play a ruthless agent in Viola Davis’ corporate thriller for Paramount+, as the series expands its cast.

Corporate damage control is one thing. Handling a crisis in your own family is another. Paramount+’s upcoming thriller 'Ascent' brings those two problems together. At its center is a fixer whose work for powerful clients has given her skills she will need closer to home.

'Outlander' star Sam Heughan has joined Viola Davis in the series. He will play Conal, a top agent at Ascent Ventures. His character description states, “Lethally charming and a natural chameleon, Conal uses social cunning and ruthlessness to get the job done and always gets a thrill out of completing a mission.” Further details about his missions and his place in Catriona’s story have not been announced.

Davis, who also serves as an executive producer, plays Catriona. The series logline describes her as “an elite corporate fixer, who must weaponize the ruthless skills that have made her indispensable to billion-dollar clients when her estranged daughter is in danger.” That family emergency drives the story within its world of global corporate crisis management. The report does not identify the actor playing her daughter or explain how she becomes endangered.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in a still from 'Outlander' (Image Source: Starz Entertainment)

There is also a familiar-sounding name for 'Outlander' viewers. Davis’ character is called Catriona, while Heughan’s longtime co-star is Caitriona Balfe. Heughan starred opposite Caitríona Balfe for eight seasons on 'Outlander.' He also served as a producer on 'Outlander' and earned BAFTA Scotland and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for his work.

John Logan created 'Ascent' and serves as the showrunner and executive producer. His previous works include 'Skyfall,' 'Gladiator,' and 'Penny Dreadful.' Michael Aguilar also executive produces, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon through their company, JuVee Productions. Paramount Television Studios is producing the thriller.

Heughan’s other television credits outside of 'Outlander' include 'The Couple Next Door' and 'Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham.' He is also set to appear alongside J.K. Simmons and Anna Kendrick in the political thriller 'Embassy' for MGM+. Production on 'Ascent' is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in 2027, but a premiere date has not been announced. The series will stream on Paramount+.