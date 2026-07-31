Matthew Macfadyen and Claire Foy to lead TV adaptation of David Nicholls' bestseller

Matthew Macfadyen is set to lead the TV adaptation of a bestselling novel now officially in development. Know more about the cast of 'You Are Here.'

Matthew Macfadyen and Claire Foy are set to headline a new television adaptation of David Nicholls' bestselling novel 'You Are Here.' The eight-part series has been officially greenlit by the BBC and Starz. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be directed by Lenny Abrahamson, best known for 'Normal People,' and produced by Element Pictures. Macfadyen will play Michael, while Foy takes on the role of Marnie.

The story follows Michael and Marnie, who are brought together by a mutual friend before setting off on an epic walk across England's Coast to Coast walking trail. As they travel through the countryside, the pair gradually develops an unexpected relationship that could change both of their lives. David Nicholls, who also serves as an executive producer, expressed his excitement about the adaptation and praised the casting of the lead actors.

Matthew Macfadyen in a still from 'The Pillars of the Earth' — Tandem Communications

He described Macfadyen and Foy as "dream casting," praising their ability to excel in both comedy and drama while delivering thoughtful and sympathetic performances. He also explained that his goal with the novel was to tell an intimate story about a relationship against the backdrop of Britain's sweeping landscapes. Nicholls said the adaptation seeks to preserve that balance while blending romance, humor, and genuine emotion.

Director Lenny Abrahamson also shared his enthusiasm for the project. He said he has long admired Nicholls' writing and was thrilled to collaborate with him on adapting the novel. Abrahamson described 'You Are Here' as "a beautiful love story" that is funny, profound, and ultimately "deeply hopeful." He also said he was excited to work with Macfadyen and Foy, calling them two actors he greatly admires.

Claire Foy in a still from 'Season of the Witch' — Egon Endrenyi

Both Nicholls and Abrahamson will serve as executive producers alongside Macfadyen and Foy. Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, and Emma Norton will executive produce for Element Pictures, while Jonny Richards and Anna Ferguson will represent the BBC. Clare Shepherd has been named as the series producer.

The adaptation will be filmed across England, including the Lake District and around Manchester. Much of the story unfolds along the Coast to Coast walking trail, stretching from the Lake District to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire. Fremantle will handle global sales for the series, while De Maio Entertainment will spearhead the partnership with Starz.