‘The Inbetweeners’ receive exciting Netflix update on reunion movie

Netflix announced an exciting update for 'The Inbetweeners' movie reunion, with an exciting first-look teaser.

‘The Inbetweeners’ is officially returning with a third movie, and Netflix has confirmed that production has started in the UK. The announcement ends months of speculation about the future of the beloved British comedy. The new film is titled ‘The Inbetweeners 3.’ Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, and Joe Thomas will reprise their roles as Will McKenzie, Jay Cartwright, Neil Sutherland, and Simon Cooper. Netflix shared the news on September 7 alongside a short first-look video.

A still from 'The Inbetweeners' Season 3 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | One Media)

The first-look clip brings the four friends back together inside Simon's yellow Fiat Cinquecento. The car first appeared in the series during Simon's driving storyline. In the new footage, Simon struggles to start the vehicle before finally driving away.

Netflix has not revealed the plot or announced a release date yet. The production will continue the characters' story after their previous big-screen appearances. Damon Beesley and Iain Morris are returning as writers and directors. The duo created the original sitcom and also worked on the franchise's earlier films. Claire Jones will produce the movie alongside Banijay's Patrick Holland and Fudge Park Production's Mark Lesbirel.

The original sitcom aired on Channel 4 from 2008 to 2010. It followed four suburban teenagers at the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive as they dealt with school, friendship, and unsuccessful attempts at romance. The series ran for three seasons and became one of the channel's major comedy successes.

The television series later expanded into two feature films. ‘The Inbetweeners Movie’ arrived in 2011, followed by ‘The Inbetweeners 2’ in 2014. The first film opened at No. 1 at the UK box office and set a record for the biggest opening weekend for a British comedy at the time. The sequel also broke box office records. The new movie comes more than a decade after the last film. The return follows months of reports about another ‘Inbetweeners’ project. Banijay UK and Fudge Park Productions had previously discussed bringing the comedy back, but Netflix's announcement now confirms that the film has entered production.