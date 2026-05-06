‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 finale confirms the return of a long-awaited Marvel hero fans missed

The finale of the crime thriller series saw Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, face off against the corrupt Mayor Wilson Fisk in an epic battle.

Daredevil teamed up with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and White Tiger, aka Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), to successfully end Mayor Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) reign over New York City in the Season 2 finale of 'Daredevil: Born Again.' However, one superhero was conspicuous by his absence from the bloody battle in episode 8 titled, 'The Southern Cross,' aired on May 5 on Disney+. Fans have been waiting for weeks to find out whether Luke Cage (Mike Colter) would join Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) fight against the corrupt mayor in the neo-noir crime drama. When Ritter debuted as Jones in episode 6, titled 'Requiem,' it made a stronger case for Cage's impending arrival as the two have been in an on-again-off-again relationship for years.

A still of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage from the Netflix series 'Jessica Jones' (Image Source: Netflix | Jessica Jones)

The Harlem Hero, played by Mike Colter, made a short cameo in the final moments of the finale, after Fisk is exiled and peace is restored in New York City. He is seen returning from Mr. Charles's (Matthew Lillard) overseas project and reunites with Jones and their daughter, Danielle. Since Charles recruited Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) to his secret mission, replacing Cage, it suggests that the latter has returned to his hometown for good. With the family happily reunited, Jones is also shown reopening her private investigation agency, Alias Investigations.

Mike Colter seen as Luke Cage from his standalone Netflix series (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Myles Aronowitz)

Shortly after the finale premiered, showrunner Dario Scardapane shared that Colter's cameo was a last-minute addition to the final chapter of 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2. He told ScreenRant's Liam Crowley, "It was truly a bit last-minute, and we wanted a bit of a surprise, and we were thinking about potentially things we wanted to do for season three, and Luke Cage was just a very great little button at the end of the season. I think people are going to freak out about it. We're very excited." Furthermore, Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation for Marvel Studios, told the outlet, "We're so excited to work with Mike again. I mean, he is Luke Cage. When you're in a room with the guy, you're like, 'Oh, I'm sitting across from Luke Cage right now.' The fact that we came back to that scene, hopefully, it leads to more."

Mike Colter seen taking a selfie with Finn Jones and Krysten Ritter in April 2026 (Image Source: Instagram | @coltermikecolter)

The Power Man's return in Season 3 of the neo-noir crime drama is hardly a surprise, as leaked set pictures from the next season have already confirmed his presence alongside Jones and fellow Defender Danny Rand, played by Finn Jones. The only question now is whether other Defenders will also star in the show's third installment, which is currently filming in New York City. Colter marked his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after seven years with his latest appearance. He was last seen on Season 3 of Netflix's standalone series 'Jessica Jones' in 2019. The 49-year-old actor also headlined his own Netflix show, 'Luke Cage', for two seasons from 2016 to 2018. The action series chronicled Cage's journey from a convict to a vigilante, who protected the streets of New York with his superhuman strength and impenetrable skin. Viewers can stream both seasons of 'Daredevil: Born Again' only on Disney+.