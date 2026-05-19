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'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 2 set photos reveal original character's return and it smells trouble

Set photos from 'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 2 reveal a surprising character return, threatening to expose the vigilante's dark past once more
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of James Remar and Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Cover Image Credit: Showtime)
A still of James Remar and Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Cover Image Credit: Showtime)

Dexter Morgan's world is getting even more dangerous. The serial k*ller with a golden heart might have escaped death more times than he can remember, but the biggest threat to his existence has always been the revelation of his alter ego - The Dark Passenger. Throughout his journey in the Miami Metro Homicide Department, he has had tense confrontations with his colleagues, lovers, and family members, often leading to violent deaths. Now, new images from the sets of 'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 2 suggest that Dexter might be up for another tense confrontation. The images circulating online show Desmond Harrington, who plays Joey Quinn, on the set in Downtown Manhattan, revealing the character's return in the coming season.

Dexter might have eliminated hundreds of violent individuals from society, but it came at a great personal cost. He lost his father, sister, wife, and, most recently, his close friend Batista. The man left the vigilante life behind and settled in a small snowy town in New York State, but his past caught up to him in the form of his son, Harrison. The latest spinoff of the legendary crime show, 'Dexter: Resurrection,' dragged Dexter to New York City, where he got entangled in the twisted game of a rich serial k*ller collector, Leon Prater.

David Zayas in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Credit: Showtime
A still of David Zayas in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Credit: Showtime)

Batista had suspected Dexter of being the Bay Harbor Butcher and pursued him to Prater's mansion, where he became a victim of the rich man's obsession. However, Batista had a conversation with Joey Quinn about Dexter Morgan's true identity. Now, Quinn's return in Season 2 points to a scenario in which he might act on Batista's suspicion, putting Dexter and Harrison in a dangerous situation. Since most of the characters who discovered Dexter's secret suffered a violent fate, fans speculate that Quinn might be another addition to that list.

Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Michael C. Hall, and David Zayas in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Credit: Showtime)
A still of Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Michael C. Hall, and David Zayas in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Credit: Showtime)

'Dexter: Resurrection' is the fourth live-action series in the 'Dexter' Universe. Developed by Clyde Phillips, the series is a sequel to 'Dexter' and 'Dexter: New Blood'. The first season brought back Michael C. Hall as the titular character, Jack Alcott as Harrison, and David Zayas as Angel Batista. Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, Krysten Ritter, and Peter Dinklage also joined the cast in the premiere season, but most of their characters were killed off. The show was renewed for Season 2 in October 2025, but a premiere date has not yet been announced. Besides Harrington, Brian Cox and Dan Stevens will also join the cast when the show returns for Season 2.

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