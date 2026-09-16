‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 boss teases major Grey Sloan shakeup: 'It will not be an easy adjustment'

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 will premiere with more drama and tension on October 15

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 will open with Grey Sloan Memorial dealing with two major departures. Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman left at the end of Season 22, leaving the hospital without two senior attending surgeons. Owen's exit creates an even bigger issue since he served as the Chief of Surgery. “Grey Sloan is now down two exceptional attending surgeons, one of whom was the Chief of Surgery, so we’re going to see how the hospital rebounds from that loss,” showrunner Meg Marinis told TV Insider. “It will not be an easy adjustment,” she added. While Marinis did not reveal who will step into the new leadership role, Season 23 will see the remaining doctors adjusting to the many changes at Grey Sloan. The new season will bring fresh faces, new professional challenges and unresolved personal issues to the forefront. James Wolk will join the cast as Dr. Seth Norton, a character Marinis says could “come in hot” and “ruffle some feathers.”

A look at Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson Kwan in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

Benson Kwan will enter Season 23 trying to repair his relationship with Richard Webber. The hospital fired Blue at the end of Season 22, and his return will focus on the fallout from that decision. Marinis says Blue has “a long road to go” before he can regain Richard’s trust. His future at Grey Sloan remains uncertain. Elsewhere, Jen Landon will return as Toni Wright and will play a bigger role in Ben Warren’s plastics fellowship. Marinis said, “Toni’s going to be instrumental in Ben’s plastics fellowship so that’s a fun dynamic to explore.” The season will also further explore Toni’s relationship with Amelia.

A still from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @greysabc)

Jo and Link will enter Season 23 dealing with separate forms of trauma. Jo continues to process the health scare she faced during childbirth and the complications surrounding her twins. Marinis says Jo’s experience will affect both her career and her role as a parent. “PTSD after birth trauma is something that affects so many women, and it takes time to process,” Marinis said. Jo will also question her future in medicine as she works through what happened. Her story will focus on personal growth and her decision about what comes next.

Link faces his own health concerns. His shoulder injury from the Season 22 explosion has continued to affect him. The stress surrounding Jo’s pregnancy and the twins only added more pressure. The couple will need to confront these problems together. “We’ll have to wait and see whether this couple can open up to each other truthfully about their different pain and help each other heal,” Marinis said. Miranda Bailey will be seen taking on a new responsibility as she decides to pursue a master’s degree in public health in Season 23. Marinis confirmed that Bailey will balance school, her work as a doctor, and her personal life.

Dr. Kwan seen with Dr. Teddy Altman in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

Fans could see more familiar faces during Season 23, set to premiere on October 15. Marinis said, “We love bringing former cast back when they’re available, and it makes sense story wise.” Marinis added that the team has ideas for “fun nostalgic surprises” this season. The upcoming Texas-set ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff remains a mystery. Marinis refused to confirm whether Season 23 will include a backdoor pilot or another setup for the new series. “My lips are sealed, you’ll just have to wait and see,” she added.