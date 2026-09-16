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Are R.J. and Emi still together? 'R.J. Decker' Season 2 Episode 1 reveals status of fan-favorite couple

'R.J. Decker' Season 2 starring Scott Speedman will air new episodes every Tuesday only on ABC
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 16 MINUTES AGO
A still of (L) Emi and (R) R.J. from 'R.J. Decker' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Dana Hawley)
A still of (L) Emi and (R) R.J. from 'R.J. Decker' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Dana Hawley)

'R.J. Decker' returned with its highly anticipated Season 2, and things were as messy as ever in South Florida. Ahead of the premiere, fans were eager to find out the status of R.J. (Scott Speedman) and Emi’s complicated relationship. 'The Point of Us Breaking' revealed that the duo has taken a break. The Season 1 finale featured Emi's father, Victor Ochoa, taking his final breath, and the loss was too much for the relationship to handle. R.J.’s ex-wife, Catherine (Adelaide Clemens), was the one who reached out to Emi (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and found her in a horrid state, hounded by people who want to extract information from her. The journalist decided to help Emi by bringing her groceries and protecting her from intruders. 

A still from 'R.J. Decker'
A still from 'R.J. Decker' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Dana Hawley)

Catherine also reached out to R.J. and asked him to be what Emi needs right now: a friend. At the end of the episode, the titular character followed her suggestion and offered to be Emi's friend during this time of need. The episode also featured appearances from the 'Dancing With The Stars' alumni. Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy showed off their moves in a flash mob to the Backstreet Boys' track 'Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).' The titular investigator used the flash mob to catch a pickpocket played by 'DWTS' Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei. The premiere’s standalone mystery involved bank robbers who diverted the public's attention by not wearing pants. R.J. had a personal connection to the case because of the group's getaway driver, Stevie ('Bel-Air' alum Jordan L. Jones). R.J. and Stevie met in prison, where the latter saved the investigator's life. 

A still from 'R.J. Decker'
A still from 'R.J. Decker' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Dana Hawley)

Things got murky when Stevie asked R.J. to lie to Catherine’s wife, Mel (Bevin Bru), and FBI Special Agent Melinda Winwood (Sasheer Zamata), who were investigating the robberies on his behalf. R.J. obliged, but later told the truth when the robbers were found dead. Stevie was taken into custody, but R.J. didn't believe he could be behind such a heinous crime. Also, he doesn't want Stevie to go back to a place where he was torn apart. After some machinations, the mastermind behind the robberies was revealed to be FBI Agent Clark, Winwood's partner. He supplied stolen firearms to the assailants, who then orchestrated the robberies. The investigator freed his buddy and also got Stevie to promise that he would join a 90-day rehab program.

A still of Emi from 'R.J. Decker'
A still of Emi from 'R.J. Decker' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Dana Hawley)

Fans have plenty to look forward to after the episode. Not only are Emi and R.J. in unfamiliar territory, but R.J. also shares a romantic past with Winwood. These dynamics will surely unfold during the course of the season. “They come into and out of each other’s lives through this season. That’s a pretty interesting choice to make, and I thought it was kind of refreshing and unique to not break them up, but just pull them apart at the beginning of the season just so we could explore more story with them — and not necessarily in a romantic way or other romantic partners or anything like that, but just I think story-wise, it put us in an interesting place,” Speedman shared about the R.J.-Emi storyline while speaking to TV Insider. 'R.J. Decker' will return with a new episode next Tuesday at 10/9c on ABC.

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