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When does ‘South Park’ Season 29 come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more

E-bikes take over 'South Park' as Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny return for Season 29, now rebranded as 'South America.'
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny ride e-bikes in 'South Park' Season 29 (Cover Image Source: Comedy Central)
Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny ride e-bikes in 'South Park' Season 29 (Cover Image Source: Comedy Central)

'South Park' is back for Season 29, but there's a change to how fans will get their new episodes. The animated series premieres on Wednesday, September 16, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with episodes arriving on Paramount+ the following day. Unlike a typical weekly release, the show will air every other Wednesday this season. There's also a new name to get used to, with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone temporarily renaming the series 'South America.'

Season 29 will have six episodes, one more than each of the previous two seasons. The premiere kicks things off on September 16, and the remaining episodes will follow at two-week intervals. According to the show's official release schedule, here's when each episode will air in the US:

Episode 1: September 16 — 'South American Biker Gangs'

Episode 2: September 30

Episode 3: October 14

Episode 4: October 28

Episode 5: November 11

Episode 6: November 25 (season finale)

That puts the Season 29 finale on November 25, just ahead of Thanksgiving. The titles of the remaining five episodes have not yet been announced.

For those who prefer streaming, new episodes will be available on Paramount+ the day after their Comedy Central broadcasts, beginning September 17. Viewers can also watch the show live through services such as YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, provided their subscriptions include Comedy Central. Paramount+ currently has all 28 previous seasons available for anyone looking to catch up before the premiere.

The town of South Park is rebranded as 'South America' ahead of Season 29 (Image Source: Comedy Central)
The town of South Park is rebranded as 'South America' ahead of Season 29 (Image Source: Comedy Central)

The new season also comes with a name change. Parker and Stone announced the 'South America' rebrand on September 8, following President Donald Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario as 'Lake America.' "Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA," the creators said in their official statement. The joke carries over into the premiere, although they have not said when the show will return to its original name.

The Marsh family in a still from 'South Park' Season 29 (Image Source: Comedy Central)
The Marsh family in a still from 'South Park' Season 29 (Image Source: Comedy Central)

The first episode, titled 'South American Biker Gangs,' follows the arrival of e-bikes in town. According to Comedy Central's official synopsis, "When e-bikes arrive in South America, the boys take over the streets, and the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America."

Fans can also expect more 'South Park' beyond November. Parker and Stone signed a five-year, $1.5 billion deal with Paramount Global in July 2025 to produce 50 new episodes across five seasons through 2030. The series will mark its 30th anniversary in 2027.

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