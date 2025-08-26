‘DWTS’ fans think a famous star’s wife could join season 34 — and her cryptic answer keeps rumors alive

"I see it in my comments," said a star wife while talking about her 'DWTS' Season 34 participation

Ahead of its Tuesday, 16 September debut, 'Dancing with the Stars' fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the star-studded lineup. While Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt have already been confirmed, rumor mills are abuzz with the speculation that a star wife is also set to join the competition. Talking about the same, the celebrity wife finally answered whether she is really participating in the show, and honestly, it leaves us with more questions than answers.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the Grand Opening of the brand-new Planet Hollywood NYC in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images for Planet Hollywood | Photo by Kevin Mazur )

The celebrity in question is Hilaria Baldwin, who is keeping quiet about the rumors of her joining 'Dancing With the Stars' season 34. During a red carpet interview with her husband, Alec Baldwin, at the USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala at the 2025 US Open, she addressed the speculation caused by her dancing videos on social media, as per Entertainment Now. When asked about it, Hilaria shared, "We've had some requests for some 'Dirty Dancing' lifts and I've been too scared to do that with him." The interviewer then pressed further, asking, "What if you were to do the 'Dirty Dancing' lifts with a certain dance pro on a certain 'Dancing With the Stars,' which everyone seems to be manifesting?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv)

Baldwin neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, saying, "I know, I've been enjoying all this manifesting. I see it in my comments; there are, like, a lot of people manifesting. It's been a lot of fun manifesting, and let's continue to manifest." She turned to her husband and asked, "Would you let me go and dance?" to which Alec showed his support, replying, "Well, I suppose that could be arranged. I suppose I would be convinced about that if there were certain parameters in place." He added warmly, "I think that I want her to have fun and this is a woman who loves to have fun. She's a fun-seeking person and I want her to go and do anything she wants to do that would be fun."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Alec also praised her talent and promised to cheer her on, saying, "She is, by the way, a wonderful dancer … And she was a dancer, you know, around the world. She's great." Notably, 'Dancing With the Stars' season 34 is extra special as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the hit ABC series, which first premiered in 2005. For the first time, fans can watch the upcoming season live on multiple platforms at the same time, like ABC, Disney+, and FuboTV. If viewers miss the live broadcast, new episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

The show also continues with its popular hosting duo, as per Newsweek. Alfonso Ribeiro, who first joined as co-host in season 31 alongside Tyra Banks after winning season 19, returns to the role. He is once again joined by Julianne Hough, who made her debut as host in season 32. Along with the milestone celebration, Season 34 also teases a fresh lineup of celebrity contestants and the return of the judging panel, making it one of the most anticipated seasons yet.