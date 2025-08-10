‘AGT’ contestant brought her daughter for a moving song, but claims a judge left her emotionally scarred

The parents of an 'AGT' contestant sued a prominent personality from the show, alleging their child became fearful

Ever since its premiere in 2006, 'America's Got Talent' has encountered numerous controversies. However, there was one controversy that not only grabbed major headlines but also raised serious concerns about the show's overall integrity. As it turns out, an 'AGT' contestant's mother sued the producers for verbal abuse. Not only that, but one of the show's prominent figures was also named in the lawsuit, and we still can't stop thinking about it.

Tyra Banks at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

A woman known as 'Jane Doe' filed a lawsuit against 'America’s Got Talent' producer Marathon Productions, which had some serious allegations that host Tyra Banks "physically manipulated and verbally abused" her minor daughter, 'Mary Doe,' during a March 19, 2017 performance. According to court documents, Jane claimed she and her husband were humiliated by judges and the audience after performing a song about motherhood that celebrated their daughter Mary and their family bond, per Entertainment Tonight.

Jane further alleges that 'America's Got Talent' producers instructed her daughter, Mary, to act 'embarrassed and annoyed by her parents' performance.' She claimed Banks went further by physically interacting with Mary, shaking her shoulder, pulling her hair back, and even insinuating that Mary was accidentally conceived. "Mary did not stop Banks' conduct because Mary was fearful," the lawsuit states while adding that the incident took place "all in front of active cameras that were filming Mary."

The lawsuit also made some serious claims that state the experience left Mary emotionally scarred. The lawsuit alleges that, "As a result of her negative experience from AGT and [the] abusive treatment, Mary was traumatized and became deeply depressed. Mary would become extremely nervous and anxious whenever… she hears any mentions of [the] song… whenever she ruminates about the events during and related to the performance, and whenever she thinks about the prospective televised airing."

The lawsuit also states that Jane asked 'America's Got Talent' producers not to air any footage of her, Mary, or her husband, and claims Marathon executives "acknowledged Mary's emotional distress" and assured her the footage wouldn't be shown in full. Jane is suing for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, civil battery, and civil assault and is requesting a jury trial, though no specific amount in damages has been disclosed. Reportedly, 'America’s Got Talent' did not air any segment involving the couple who filed the lawsuit or their daughter.

On the other hand, Fremantle Media, parent company of Marathon, had a strong reaction to the lawsuit and stated the lawsuit "is being dismissed," per Variety. A spokesperson for the family's legal team declined to further comment but did confirm that settlement talks are underway and the dispute "will be amicably resolved." In a statement, FremantleMedia said, "We take great care of all acts that cross the 'AGT' stage and their families. Tyra has been an incredible addition to 'AGT' with her vibrant energy and maternal nurturing spirit, and we look forward to continuing to watch her positive influence on the show."