‘DWTS’ finalist lands surprising new role as host for Hulu’s dating show ‘Love Overboard’

‘Love Overboard’ follows a group of sexy singles as they search for love while sailing aboard a luxurious yacht

'Dancing with the Stars' finalist Gabby Windey is ready to take over the hosting duties. Yeah, you read that right. Hulu recently announced that the former 'Bachelorette' Windey will be serving as the host of its forthcoming unscripted dating series 'Love Overboard', which will be executive produced by Alex Cooper, the creator of the 'Call Me Daddy' podcast under her Unwell Productions banner. For those wondering, Hulu's upcoming dating show, previously known as 'Overboard for Love,' is scheduled to premiere in 2026. Up until now, the exact premiere date of the show hasn't been revealed.

'Love Overboard' will focus on a group of sexy singles who will be searching for a potential love partner while sailing on a luxurious yacht. According to Entertainment Now, the official synopsis of the show reads, “Gaining access to the yacht’s extravagant amenities won’t be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites, alliances form, and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?”

On the other hand, Windey, best known for her appearances on ABC dating shows 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette,' just made an official announcement regarding her new role. In the video shared, Windey can be heard saying, "We’re setting sail with Hulu’s newest reality show. And I’m your host! Let’s make some waves.” Many of Windey's close friends stopped by the comments section to congratulate her on her new venture. Cooper gave her stamp of approval to Windey by writing, "NO ONE BETTER 👏🏻👏🏻.” On the other hand, former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia commented, "Yeeeesss Gabby!!! Congrats!!! So perfect!!!! ✨😘🙏🏼🤍🙌🏼."

Many fans also shared their excitement in the comments. One social media user wrote, "Omg Gabby as a host I’m so here for itttttt." Followed by a second user who penned, "The host we need. I’d literally watch a competition show of paint drying if Gabby was hosting it." Another netizen went on to say, "I will watch @gabby.windey do literally anything she could be eating a baked potato and I would be SO thoroughly entertained 👏👏." One fan chimed in, "The best decision Hulu has ever made about anything ever."

Additionally, uring an interview with People magazine, Windey stated that stepping into new roles hasn't been easy for her. “Even with the podcast, I didn’t want to do that either. I don’t want to do anything, Now, it’s turned into such a love of mine, and such an expression," Windey said. When Windey was asked about her future plans, she quipped, "People want to know what’s next, but I just got here. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Then I have to think about what’s next?’ But I am just trying to rest and revel in what’s going on right now.”