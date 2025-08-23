A TikTok moment has ‘DWTS’ fans speculating that a pro’s niece could soon join the dance floor lineup

TikTok videos have sparked speculations about a ‘DWTS’ pro’s niece joining the upcoming and highly anticipated season.

The buzz around ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is the most fun part of the show. Every year, fans speculate who will be showing up in the next season. In a similar development for Season 34 of the reality dancing competition, TikTok videos of Hailey Bills have made the audience think she is up for the challenge. In case you might not know, Bills is the niece of a ‘DWTS’ pro, Jenna Johnson. According to Parade, Bills’ dancing videos have been circulating all over TikTok lately. Looking at the uploads, many think that she would be a part of the troupe for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34.

Interestingly, it is not only Bill who is sharing an abundance of dancing videos, sparking massive speculations amongst the audience, but also the ‘DWTS’ pro, Johnson. In her latest TikTok video, the dancer elaborated on a choreography with both her niece and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy. Moreover, the caption of this social media post only added fuel to the fire. “When your niece finally decides to move to LA,” read the caption of the August 18 post.

For those unversed, Los Angeles is the same place where ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is filmed. Knowing that Bills now lives in the same region, several people are convinced that she is going to show up in the troupe for Season 34. Sharing their thoughts in the comment section, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fan wrote, “Hailey has to be on DWTS. It’s not a coincidence I’ve seen her all over my FYP for the last 2 months.” Another comment read, “Hailey on the DWTS troupe definitely!!!!!”

Bills set foot on her dancing career at the age of six, back in 2012. Having an impressive skill set and a mind-blowing ethic and dedication towards her art, the young one soon became an expert in ballroom. Not only that, but the artist soon developed dancing skills within the ballet, jazz, contemporary, and hip hop as well as tap genres. Bills got her big break at the age of 12. She was seen joining the inaugural season of ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ as a pro in 2018. Making her stint even more interesting, her aunt, Johnson, became her mentor on the show. Moreover, Tripp Johnston, who is Bristol Palin’s son and Sarah Palin’s grandson, was her partner in the dance competition. The pair eventually made it to the 11th/12th place.

Following her heartbreaking loss on ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors,’ Bills went on to perfect her dancing skills. She kept on sharing several videos on social media, garnering more than 100k followers on TikTok. However, her dancing videos have increased recently, making her followers think that she is going to be on the reality dance show. Talking about casting, Robert Irwin was announced as the first celebrity joining the cast of the upcoming season. According to Today, the well-known son of the late animal expert Steve Irwin was announced to be a part of the series in April this year. Joining him are Aliz Earle and ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.