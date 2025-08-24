A ‘High School Musical’ star may be joining ‘DWTS’ Season 34 — and his cryptic comment says it all

Rumor mills are rife with buzz after ‘High School Musical’ star Bart Johnson commented on a recent ‘DWTS’ post

As the release date of Tuesday, September 16, for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 draws near, excitement is building fast. With Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt already confirmed as celebrity contestants, fans are eager to see who else will join them. Rumor has it that a 'High School Musical' alum from a famous family is set to compete, making the wait even tougher!

(L-R) A picture of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli from Instagram @dancingwiththestars (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

'Dancing With the Stars' hasn't confirmed its Season 34 celebrity lineup yet, with the reveal expected in early September on Good Morning America, according to US Weekly. Still, the Internet is already buzzing, searching for subtle hints for the potential participants, as per The US Sun. One theory gaining traction is that Bart Johnson, best known as Coach Bolton from 'High School Musical' and Blake Lively's brother-in-law through his marriage to her half-sister, Robyn Lively, might be competing. The speculation began after 'DWTS' posted a promo video featuring co-host Julianne Hough sharing her excitement about hosting another season with Alfonso Ribeiro. Bart chimed in with a comment, writing, "I couldn't be more excited!! Well… there's ONE way I could be more excited…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

The playful remark immediately fueled rumors, with fans interpreting it as a strong clue that he’s part of the upcoming cast. Given DWTS's history of teasing fans with social media hints, many fans believe that Johnson may indeed participate in the show, as many expressed their excitement under a Reddit thread. One fan commented, "BART has been campaigning for years I know Deanna hates that but cast the man already," while another added, "He’s for sure going to be on this season, especially if it helps clean up Blakes mess and all the smearing it did to their family. Wouldn’t be surprised if she used this as a stepping stone to reappear in Hollywood by showing up to some tapings to “support” him."

Meanwhile, another noted, "I doubt it but I want it so badly. He’s been campaigning for years lol. I would be so happy to see him dancing on my screen." Notably, in April 2025, at Disney Entertainment Television’s Get Real Event in Los Angeles, it was announced that Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, will compete on 'DWTS' Season 34, as per People.

Irwin expressed his excitement as he said, "I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season… I said, 'One day, that's going to be me.' And now, that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. Let's do this!" He follows in the footsteps of his sister Bindi Irwin, who won the competition in 2015. Joining him in the lineup are influencer Earle and 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Affleck and Leavitt.

In May 2025, Earle was revealed as the second celebrity contestant for DWTS Season 34. On 'Good Morning America', she said, "I'm ready to challenge myself. I think it's going to be a lot of fun. I danced when I was little until my sophomore year of high school. At least I know an eight-count in dance, but I've never done ballroom." Later, during the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 reunion in July 2025, it was announced that Affleck and Leavitt would also be joining the cast.