A-list actor’s controversial wife fuels ‘DWTS’ casting rumors — and fans are outraged (you’ll see why)

Is Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34? New dance video sparks major backlash

With Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt already confirmed for 'Dancing with the Stars' season 34, the excitement is mounting high. With the release date of Tuesday, September 16, drawing near, fans are eager to know who will join the contestant lineup. However, it seems Hilaria Baldwin is the last celebrity they want to see competing for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. After her recent dance video surfaced, speculation grew that Alec Baldwin’s wife might join the competition, but fans are clearly not on board, and it’s easy to see why.

Earlier this week, Baldwin shared a TikTok video of herself dancing after a fan commented on one of her posts, "Girl can dance!! Getting ready for DWTS??" per TV Insider. Though she didn't respond directly, the clip quickly sparked speculation, especially when 'DWTS' pro Alan Bersten jumped in with, "Woah!!!" Let's go!" Fans filled the comment section with encouragement, with one writing, "We need to start a petition that hilaria should be on DWTS!!"

However, the idea of Baldwin joining the much-celebrated show has not sat well with fans, as many shared their views under a Reddit thread. A fan commented, "No... she's icky. Fake accent and then the cover up. It was all confusing and made no sense," while another added, "The only Baldwin I accept on the show is Alec and that is becuase he is famous for talent LOL." Another took a jibe at Baldwin while writing, "I think she should STAY HOME with her husband and SEVEN CHILDREN!"

A fan remarked, "Oh no, I refuse to hear her fake accent lol." Meanwhile, a fan noted, "I pray its not true, but it would make sense!" Another wrote, "I feel like shes being too obvious about it." A fan strongly opposed Baldwin's participation, as they shared, "Hell no. I remember she was trying to get on a few other seasons too. Deena better not take the bait."

Talking about 'Dancing with the Stars' season 34, as per reports, Alfonso Ribeiro will continue hosting the show. First announced as co-host in July 2022, the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star and Season 19 champ said at the time, "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially rejoin this tight-knit family as co-host," per Yahoo! Entertainment. Julianne Hough is also expected to return as co-host for Season 34, taking on the role Alfonso once held in the skybox.

This marks Hough's third role on the show, having been a pro dancer for five seasons, where she won Seasons 4 and 5. In addition, Hough also served as a judge from 2014 to 2017. Unless there's a major shake-up, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are expected to return as judges for season 34. Ann Inaba and Tonioli have been on the panel since the show’s start, while Derek, a six-time pro champion, joined as a judge in Season 29, succeeding Len Goodman.