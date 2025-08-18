‘DWTS’ hosts promise something the show has never done before in new teaser — and yes, it’s a dance style

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough drop subtle clues in a new teaser, hinting at a bold change for season 34

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 hits television screens on September 16, 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of the ABC dance competition. Recently, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the co-hosts of the beloved dance show, teased some changes about the upcoming season. In a latest post shared on the official Instagram page of 'Dancing With The Stars,' Ribeiro and Hough subtly dropped some hints about what ABC has in store for the fans. The caption of the post read, "It's our #DWTS hosts like you've never seen before. 🤭 This Monday, @therealalfonsoribeiro and @juleshough have something special coming your way to hype you up for the season premiere!"

In the buzzworthy teaser, Ribeiro and Hough mentioned that this fall, the viewers of 'Dancing With The Stars' will witness something that they have never seen before. The footage showed Ribeiro and Hough performing different dance styles that have been customary on the long-running show. In the video, Ribeiro said, “We’ve done the cha-cha." Shortly afterward, Hough chimed in, “We’ve danced the samba.”

Then, Ribeiro quipped, "The foxtrot," and Hough said, "The quickstep." Furthermore, Ribeiro shared, "The jive." Soon after, Hough stated, “But, we’ve never…” meanwhile, Ribeiro further added, “…never done this.” Following that, Ribeiro raised his eyebrows and did an eye wink. The video then transitioned, showcasing Ribeiro wearing joggers and a sweatshirt, and Hough rocking a sports bra paired with joggers. At the end of the teaser, Ribeiro and Hough performed a quick dance move as a snippet of 'Pump Up the Jam' played in the background.

Soon after, the fans flooded the comments section of the post, guessing what the big surprise might be. One Instagram user commented, "This sounds like a new dance style, but I hope we get cast and pro reveal soon!! I need my girl Rylee back." Followed by a second user who asked, "Are they adding hip hop as a style?” A 'DWTS' fan suggested, “I feel like a HIP HOP/freelance routine.” Another netizen gushed over Ribeiro and Hough and penned, “They are the PERFECT cohosts!!! I love how much they incorporate dancing into their hosting positions. So impressive and entertaining to watch!”

In addition to this, many fans also shared their thoughts on the Reddit page of 'Dancing With The Stars.' A Reddit user wrote, "My initial thought was that 'they' were referring to Alfonso/Julianne and that as hosts, 'they' were going to dance something we haven't seen them do together on the show yet." Another fan remarked, "To whoever is worried, you must be too young to remember this masterpiece of Lacey Schwimmer and Kyle Massey. So if it is hip hop, I’m excited." One fan who didn't seem to be a fan of the concept noted, “I’m sorry, but if they do end up adding Hip Hop… what a way to commemorate the show’s legacy on its 20th anniversary, especially considering how the show started out as a strict ballroom competition. It's moments like this where I'd love to know what Len would've thought."