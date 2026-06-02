What does ‘DTF St Louis’ stand for? Meaning explained as Jason Bateman's show wins big at Gotham TV awards

'DTF St. Louis' scored big at the Gotham TV Awards as it emerged victorious in two categories

'DTF St. Louis' was one of the most acclaimed shows to hit the small screen this year. Its brilliance came into the spotlight again during the Gotham Television Awards. The HBO show was the only one to go home with more than one win. The series won an award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and David Harbour emerged victorious in the Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series category. After the award ceremony, many have been curious about the show, with one of the first questions being what 'DTF St. Louis' actually stands for. The eye-catching headline is not just wordplay; it actually has ties to an important aspect of the storyline.

Still of Floyd and Clark in 'DTF St. Louis' (Image Source: HBO | Tina Rowden)

As per the official trailer of the show, DTF in the title stands for "Down To F**k." In the series, which is set in the town of St. Louis, DTF St. Louis is a dating app for married people looking to spice up their lives. Clark (Jason Bateman) and Floyd (Harbour), two central players in the show, introduced the dating app to the audience. “So, you meet these people, married people — it’s mostly for married people, the reporter was saying — who are very happy, and they want to stay in their healthy marriages, but they’re also down to like f*** people they’ve never met before, in St. Louis,” Clark explained to Floyd in Episode 1 titled 'Cornhole.' “So, you can spice it, without creating commitments.”

A still of Clark and Floyd from ‘DTF St. Louis’ Episode 4 (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Tina Rowden)

Floyd is initially hesitant, but after realizing that his intimate life has been suffering due to his wife Carol's new job, he decides to take the plunge. Both Clark and Floyd eventually create a profile on the app. It is later revealed that eight weeks after signing up on the app, Floyd loses his life in the community pool. The rest of the season reveals how the tragedy came to be, and the intriguing manner in which Carol (Linda Cardellini), Floyd, and Clark's lives intertwined through personal struggles and needs. The drama ended its run on April 12, 2026, and currently holds an 86% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Apart from the Gotham Awards, the show has also earned five nominations at the Astra TV Awards.

Still of Floyd in 'DTF St. Louis' (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Tina Rowden)

Creator Steven Conrad shared with PEOPLE that the show was inspired by middle age and the emotional desperation that comes with it. "I'm in my middle age, and most of my friends are too, and, somehow or another, it's another phase of life where people make terrible decisions," Conrad explained. "The first one's 14, and no one wants to live through that again. But that same misguided, desperate need to fit in or to find someone to feel safe, it comes back around in middle age, and it can lead to bad decision-making." The show can be streamed in its entirety on HBO Max.