Is ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ based on a true story? Truth behind the film's inspiration

The WWII drama follows 4 football players whose lives take them far beyond the field, prompting many to ask whether the story is based on true events.

College football rivalries rarely come with Marine uniforms. In Peter Berg’s 'The Mosquito Bowl,' players who once competed in stadiums find themselves preparing for combat in the Pacific during World War II. Football gives them a chance to return to something familiar, even as their lives change around them.

'The Mosquito Bowl' is based on real events and adapted from Buzz Bissinger’s nonfiction book, 'The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II.' On December 24, 1944, Marines from the 4th and 29th Regiments played football on Guadalcanal. The two regiments were rivals, and each believed it could field the better team. Their lineups included three All-Americans and seven former college captains.

Marines cheer during a football game in a scene from 'The Mosquito Bowl' (Image Source: Netflix)

The game ended in a 0-0 tie. Of the 65 men who played, 15 were later killed at Okinawa, where the Marines fought months afterward. That history shapes Berg’s approach to the film, which follows the players beyond their afternoon on the field. “No, it's not; it's a movie about the cost of war, the human cost of war,” he told CBS News’ 'Sunday Morning.' Berg previously adapted Bissinger’s 'Friday Night Lights,' another story connecting football with the players’ lives beyond the field.

Four players are at the center of the film. Nicholas Galitzine portrays John McLaughry, a football player at Brown University and the son of a coach. Bill Skarsgård plays Bob Bauman, while Tom Francis portrays Dave Schreiner, Bauman’s close friend and fellow Wisconsin player. Ray Nicholson stars as Tony Butkovich, who played at Purdue. Their experiences give the film its route from college football into military service, rather than making the game itself the entire story.

Marines play football among military tents in 'The Mosquito Bowl,' which recreates a wartime game on Guadalcanal (Image Source: Netflix)

The documents Bissinger uncovered also reveal who these men were when they were away from football. McLaughry painted, and his family preserved letters stretching back to his childhood. Schreiner’s surviving correspondence included letters from his fiancée, Odette Hendrickson, offering insight into their relationship. Bauman’s niece helped the author reconstruct her uncle’s life, while Butkovich’s story required more reliance on public records and an interview with a surviving cousin.

Gathering those accounts took time because nearly everyone who could describe the events firsthand had died before Bissinger began his research. He started with names and military records, then tracked down descendants to ask about letters, photographs, and diaries. Schreiner’s papers are held by the Wisconsin Historical Society, providing another source for the book.

Nicholas Galitzine as John McLaughry in 'The Mosquito Bowl' (Image Source: Netflix)

Bissinger spent about six months investigating before deciding enough material remained to tell several players’ stories. His father’s service with the 4th Regiment at Okinawa also gave the research a family connection.

Berg wrote most of the screenplay at Parris Island, where the men had reported for boot camp. His film follows their military experiences and the game that gives it its name. The football game gave the Marines a break from military life and a chance to reconnect with a sport they knew. “For this one brief moment, these boys got to be boys again,” he told Netflix Tudum. “They got to laugh and smile and be human.” The film opens in select theaters on October 30 before arriving on Netflix on November 25.