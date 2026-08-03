Jaafar Jackson lands a major role alongside Will Smith in David Gordon Green’s new action thriller

Jaafar Jackson follows his breakout role in 'Michael' with a secretive new part in a prison-set thriller led by Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb.

Jaafar Jackson is moving from the story of Michael Jackson to a film built around a prison murder. The actor has joined Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb in 'Supermax,' an action thriller directed by David Gordon Green. Details about Jackson’s character have not been disclosed, though his role is said to be pivotal to the film’s central plot. Smith and Robb will play two FBI agents “investigating a seemingly impossible murder within the impenetrable walls of a maximum-security prison.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Will Smith attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 7th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 14, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

The setup places the investigation inside a facility designed to prevent anyone from entering or leaving, while Jackson’s connection to the case remains unknown. Deadline confirmed the casting after Smith and Robb had already been announced as the film’s leads. Production is expected to begin soon, but no filming schedule has been released.

'Supermax' is being developed by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Miramax. David Weil and David J. Rosen wrote the screenplay, while Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing through The Picture Company. Smith and Adam Fishbach are also producing for Westbrook Studios. Amazon MGM is closing a deal for worldwide distribution, with plans for the film to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Jaafar Jackson as MJ in a still from 'Michael' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Universal Pictures)

The film follows Jackson’s acclaimed performance as his uncle in Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Michael.’ The film has surpassed $1 billion at the box office for Lionsgate, becoming the highest-grossing biopic of all time, ahead of ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ The role required Jackson to recreate his uncle’s voice, dance moves, and stage presence. 'Supermax' now gives him a different kind of role, though the filmmakers have not revealed whether he will play an agent, a prisoner, a witness, or another figure tied to the murder.

The producing team also includes Miramax executives Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, Thom Zadra, and Spencer Ela as executive producers. James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez will executive produce for Westbrook Studios. A release date and first look have not been announced.