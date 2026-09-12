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Pierce Brosnan addresses Tom Hardy feud rumors: ‘I’m a massive fan of...’

Pierce Brosnan shuts down Tom Hardy feud rumors and praises his ‘MobLand’ co-star ahead of Season 2
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Pierce Brosnahan and Tom Hardy from 'Mobland' Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still of Pierce Brosnahan and Tom Hardy from 'Mobland' Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

Pierce Brosnan has dismissed reports of tension with Tom Hardy behind the scenes of ‘MobLand’, calling the alleged fallout “a storm in a teacup.” Speaking at the Season 2 premiere in London, Brosnan said he remains a major admirer of his co-star. “Oh my God, it was a storm in a teacup, really,” Brosnan told the Press Association. “I love the dude. I love Tom Hardy. I’m a massive fan of the man’s work. Truly.” Brosnan added that the ‘MobLand’ cast remains close as the Paramount+ crime drama as it enters its second season. “We are rock solid as a company, as a family,” he said.

Hardy has shared a similarly positive view of his veteran co-star. He described working with Brosnan and Helen Mirren as a “privilege” and said he looks up to both actors. “In many aspects, of course, I look up to them. Coming up, these are actors that came before me,” Hardy told PA, as reported by Deadline. Brosnan and Mirren play married crime bosses Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, while Hardy plays their fixer, Harry Da Souza. Their characters remain at the center of the family conflict in Season 2.

A still of Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)
A still of Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

Mirren has praised her relationship with Brosnan too. She said they have “an extraordinary chemistry on-screen and off-screen” and remain very fond of each other. According to TV Insider, reports claimed Hardy clashed with showrunner Jez Butterworth and faced concerns over his timekeeping during production. Brosnan’s comments suggest the reported tensions have not affected the wider cast relationship. The situation appeared to settle before the Season 3 renewal. Hardy, Butterworth and executive producer David C. Glasser met in London and discussed the issues before Paramount confirmed the third season earlier this month.

Tom Hardy as Harry in 'Mobland'
Tom Hardy as Harry in 'Mobland' — (Image Source: Paramount+)

Season 2 follows the Harrigans as rival forces put pressure on their criminal empire. The family tries to maintain a united front as internal tensions grow. Harry finds himself caught between the family’s competing interests as violence spreads and loyalties become harder to trust. The season brings back Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer and Toby Jones. ‘MobLand’ Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on September 18. The 10-episode season releases new episodes every Friday, with the finale scheduled for November 20. Paramount has already renewed ‘MobLand’ for Season 3, with Hardy, Brosnan, and Mirren set to return. The renewal puts the recent feud rumors to rest, at least publicly. 

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