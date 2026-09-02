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Steve Burton fuels major 'General Hospital' recast rumors: 'Had some scenes with...'

The newcomer’s connection to the ABC soap’s history has prompted speculation about Jax and Jerry Jacks' return.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in a still from 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: ABC | @Christine Bartolucci)
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in a still from 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: ABC | @Christine Bartolucci)

Steve Burton has hinted that an unidentified male actor will soon appear on 'General Hospital' in an important role. His comments have fueled rumors that an established character may have been recast, although Burton did not confirm the newcomer’s identity or role. The actor has already filmed scenes with Burton’s Jason Morgan.

“You guys will see him, but I had some scenes with him — and I can’t say what it is yet — but I said, ‘Do you know exactly what’s happening?’” Burton shared on the Sunday, August 30, episode of his 'That’s Awesome' podcast. He also indicated that the history behind the character’s actions was “important” to their scenes.

A still of Steve Burton and Fiona Hughes from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC | Todd Wawrychuk)
A still of Steve Burton and Fiona Hughes from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC | Todd Wawrychuk)

Burton said the actor had created his own “backstory” for the character but did not “really know what’s really happened.” He also revealed that his new co-star has worked in the industry for years and previously appeared in primetime shows.

“He’s been an actor for a long, long time. He’s been on some primetime shows,” Burton said. “He’s done this a long time. So I said, ‘Do you mind if I just tell what this is, who this is, why they’re doing it, and what the involvement for me is?’ And he goes, ‘No, I would love to.’”

Burton and podcast co-host Bradford Anderson also discussed the challenges actors face when taking over established roles. “The actor doesn’t know all that stuff that exists, hasn’t seen it [or] hasn’t felt it,” Anderson explained. “Then, the viewer doesn’t get that same feeling.”

A still of Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)
A still of Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)

Burton said he shared “just a few things” that could help the actor shape his performance. He stopped short of offering more details, adding, “Once he airs, we can talk about it more.” Some viewers believe the mystery actor could be playing Jasper “Jax” Jacks or his brother Jerry Jacks. Jax was last played by Ingo Rademacher in 2021, while Sebastian Roché last appeared as Jerry in 2015.

The speculation follows recent references to Jasper Jacks Enterprises and Maxie Jones’ move to Australia. However, Burton did not name either character or state that the newcomer is replacing another actor, leaving the nature of the role unconfirmed.

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