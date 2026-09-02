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Chris McKenna dishes on ‘disappointing’ exit after ‘General Hospital’ kills off fan-favorite

Jack Brennan’s dead body was seen floating in the Metro Court pool during the September 1 episode of ‘General Hospital’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) from 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Photo by Christine Bartolucci)
A still of Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) from 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Photo by Christine Bartolucci)

'General Hospital' (GH) bid adieu to fan-favorite Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) during the September 1 episode. The World Security Bureau (WSB) chief's lifeless body was seen floating in the Metro Court pool by Charlotte Cassadine (Bluesy Burke) and Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn). He was in this condition possibly due to being drugged by Ava Jerome (Maura West). "I would have loved to have had a big, heroic martyrdom or a big grand speech," McKenna shared with TV Insider. "Unfortunately, I just played my dead body floating in a pool for two days. I just tried to make it fun for everybody, and I splashed around in the pool and took pictures with Eden [McCoy, Josslyn Jacks] and the kids. It was bittersweet, but it was also kind of fun being in a suit in the pool."

A still of Jack from 'General Hospital'
A still of Jack from 'General Hospital' — (Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)

McKenna was sad to say goodbye to his character. "It's disappointing how it's ending right now, but this was a gift. Between my son being born and having this place to go to work for the past couple of years, this has been just a fantastic time, and it's been so much fun. I got to be introduced to an entire new legion of soap fans who weren't familiar with me, got back into the daytime world and did some powerful work I'm really proud of, so it's been a great experience. I have no complaints," the actor shared. He previously worked in 'One Life to Live' and 'The Young and the Restless.'

A still from 'General Hospital'
A still from 'General Hospital' — (Image Source: ABC)

McKenna had some memorable storylines. He was the one who brought Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to the WSB, and later also threatened to send her behind bars for treason. The chief went to extreme lengths to fulfill his objectives. This was on full display when he disposed of a hit woman's body, blackmailed Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), and also broke into Carly Spencer's home. His character shared a variety of storylines with several characters in the show; however, the one that touched his heart the most was his equation with Nina Reeves.

"I don't want to put words in Cynthia's mouth, but I think we both felt that we had a really special kind of crackling chemistry between us, and it was gonna be really fun, so I will continue to operate under the belief that 'Brennina' is the greatest love story GH never told," he quipped. 'We didn't get a chance to really explore that, but there were so many great moments in there, and there was so much great material that I was given, and I was given such a cool gray, complex character. I'm very fortunate that I got as much as I did."

A still of Jack and Nina from 'General Hospital'
A still of Jack and Nina from 'General Hospital' — (Image Source: ABC)

McKenna enjoyed all the material that he got to work with throughout his contract. His last shot for the show was in June, and therefore, he had some time to process his exit. McKenna took over the role in February 2025 and, in a short span, won many hearts. He was elated to see the passionate response from 'GH' fans towards his exit. "Even when the rumor of my leaving the show broke, the response was absolutely overwhelming and humbling," the actor shared.

"It ended up trending across the United States, 12th in the country, which is incredible for a soap character, and I've only been on for 18 months. So that was really amazing and meant so much to me. I couldn't thank them enough. I'm grateful for every moment and every one of them. I'll always look back on this with pride and with joy. I'm going to mourn Jack with everybody else, and this may be the end for Brennan, but Chris is doing fine, and you'll see him very soon." 'General Hospital' continues to air every weekday only on ABC

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