‘General Hospital’ confirms Ethan Lovett’s exit but leaves door open for return

Christian Howard, who played Ethan Lovett, wraps up his storyline in the August 4 episode of ‘General Hospital’

Ethan Lovett (Christian Howard) has officially wrapped up his current storyline on 'General Hospital.' His last scenes were featured in the Tuesday, August 4 episode, according to TV Insider. The audience last saw the character running away from Port Charles after spotting newcomer Hudson (Troy Lennon Appel) at the Metro Court Pool. On Tuesday's episode, Hudson catches up with Ethan in Oslo, Norway. The mysterious newcomer confronts Ethan in his hotel room. Hudson immediately asks Ethan about Delilah's whereabouts. Delilah (Lily Cardone) is the mother of the baby that Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) want to adopt. She sadly died due to internal bleeding after giving birth to Phoebe in a previous episode.

Still of Ethan and Hudson from 'General Hospital' — Image Source: ABC

Ethan told Hudson that both Delilah and her baby were dead due to pregnancy complications. Clearly unsatisfied by the answer, Hudson picked up a physical fight with Ethan. The sequence must be exciting for Howard, as it allowed him to use his real-life martial arts skills. The fight ended with Hudson threatening both Ethan and his family members. After Hudson left the scene, Ethan called Ava (Maura West). Ethan and Ava did not leave things on a good note. After things turned romantic between them, Ethan left town without any message for her. "You have to listen … I know you're angry about me, but this is important. It's about the baby," he said to Ava. "If anyone comes looking for that baby or starts asking questions, I need you to keep your mouth shut. Nobody can know that I was connected to this child in any way. Swear to me you'll keep this secret," Ava agreed, but Ethan failed to realize that Hudson placed a listening device in the room.

Still of Ethan from 'General Hospital' — Image Source: Disney

Hudson learned that the baby, aka Phoebe, was alive. Just when all of this was going down in Oslo, Brook and Chase were signing Phoebe's adoption papers in Port Charles. Sources from the set stated to TV Insider that this sequence concluded Ethan's story in 'General Hospital.' Fans speculated that Ethan's story was shortened after Nathan Dean left the role in July. However, the sources denied the claim, saying it was always the plan. Nothing changed due to Nathan's exit. For those unaware, Nathan, who originated the role back in 2009, returned in April 2026 to reprise it. Fans were excited to see the beloved character return.

After around three months, Nathan exited, and Christian Howard took over. Sadly, he is now leaving after a handful of episodes. But not to worry, as this may not be the last time the audience sees Christian as Ethan. A source close to production told Entertainment Weekly that even though Ethan is going away for now, the door remains open for his return. 'General Hospital' continues to air new episodes every weekday on ABC.