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Marvel’s mysterious ‘Zodiac’ show gets a major update at Disney+

Marvel confirms a new live-action project even as it scales back its Disney+ slate
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Zodiac (Cartel) members (Cover Image Source: marvel.com)
Zodiac (Cartel) members (Cover Image Source: marvel.com)

A new Marvel Television project has come to light, but no details are confirmed. According to The Hollywood Reporter article that announced the end of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ after Season 3, Marvel has approved another live-action television series, which they currently call ‘Zodiac.’ The information on this project is limited for now. There is no cast, no creative team, no plot details, and not even a release date for this series is available. Even the title may change. One insider told The Wrap that the studio generally has several live-action projects in development at any given time, usually between three and five. ‘Zodiac’ is the latest one to get the green light.

A still from the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
A still from the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Just mentioning its name has fans scouring Marvel’s comic books for hints, but Marvel hasn’t confirmed any of the theories. TheWrap points out that Jonathan Hickman’s ‘Secret Warriors’ and ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ series created an entire spy universe around Zodiac symbols, as Nick Fury recruited a team of agents to take down Hydra and some of the underground rings. Another organization, named ‘Zodiac’, is also more closely connected. It is a secretive group of 12 villains associated with the astrological signs, led by Scorpio, who is eventually revealed to be Jake Fury, Nick Fury’s brother. According to the comics, they are longtime rivals of ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Other Marvel Comics series also make references to ‘Zodiac.’ There is even a connection to ‘Moon Knight’s’ enemies. This leaves it unclear which, if any, of these storylines has any bearing on the project.

Nick Fury in ‘The Avengers’ (Image Source: marvel.com)
Nick Fury in ‘The Avengers’ (Image Source: marvel.com)

Right now, Marvel Television seems to be scaling back on its live-action series rather than expanding them. Take ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ as an example, which wraps up after its third season. Then there’s ‘Wonder Man.’ It was renewed for Season 2 but got canceled. Meanwhile, Disney+ dropped its live-action ‘Gargoyles’ series. On a different note, ‘VisionQuest,’ featuring Paul Bettany, is set to complete the ‘WandaVision’ trilogy when it lands on Disney+ on October 14. With these changes, ‘Zodiac’ appears less as an expansion and more like Marvel’s approach to developing fresh live-action concepts while trimming existing shows. As development unfolds, we might learn more details, like whether they will switch up the title before making anything official. Other than that, the next big MCU event is ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ set to hit big screens on December 18. The upcoming movie is directed by the Russo Brothers and will be followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ in 2027. 

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