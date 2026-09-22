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Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Game-changing wager crowns a new winner

Mark Ramirez faced off against Jennifer Leavey and Donovan Bisbee for his third game of ‘Jeopardy!’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Jeopardy' — (Cover Image Source: Jeopardy!)
A still from 'Jeopardy' — (Cover Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Mark Ramirez, from Northglenn, Colorado, returned to defend his title on 'Jeopardy!' After a wonderful two-day streak, he was against Jennifer Leavey, from Ashland, Massachusetts, and Donovan Bisbee, from Portland, Oregon. All three put their best foot forward. The first part of the 'Jeopardy!' round put Donovan firmly in the lead. After 15 clues, the Portland native stood at $4,000, while Mark followed him with $1,800. Donovan's lucky streak continued when he found the first Daily Double (DD) at the 20th clue. The DD clue read, "Philip K. Dick coined this shortened word for one who sees future events in 'a world' of talent, before 'Minority Report.'"

A still of Donovan playing 'Jeopardy!'
A still of Donovan playing 'Jeopardy!' — (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Donovan, a professor, wagered $3,000 from the total earnings of $4,200. He answered, "What is precog?" which was deemed correct. This extended his lead to $7,200. He added $800 more by the end of the round. Mark followed Donovan at second place with $3,000. Jennifer was dead last with $2,000. Donovan again struck gold in 'Double Jeopardy' (DJ) and found the DD on the seventh clue. By then, he had $8,400 and wagered $2,600. The clue read, "A song from 'Avenue Q' says, 'When I see how sad you are it sort of makes me happy!… It's' this! 'making me feel glad that I'm not you.'" Donovan answered correctly, as he said, "What is Schadenfreude?" and reached $11,000.

A still of Matt playing 'Jeopardy!'
A still of Mark playing 'Jeopardy!' — (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Jennifer located the third DD when she had $5,200 in her kitty. She went safe and wagered just $2,000. The clue read, "'To Be Young, Gifted and Black', an informal posthumous autobiography by this playwright who died tragically young." Jennifer answered, "Who is Lorainne Hansbury?" which was correct and won back her wager. The round ended with Donovan at a lead with $18,600, followed by Jennifer at  $10,000 and Mark at $8,600. All eyes were on 'Final Jeopardy' (FJ) because Donovan did not have a runaway lead, and a smart wager could change the game. The 'Final Jeopardy' category was 'Famous Women.' The clue read, "On her 2025 passing, she was called 'one of the world's most inspiring voices for animals' & 'a beacon of compassion for all life.'"

A still of Jennifer playing 'Jeopardy!'
A still of Jennifer playing 'Jeopardy!' — (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Mark and Jennifer answered, "Who is Jane Goodall?" which was correct. Donovan was wrong, as he answered, "Who is Mother Theresa?" and lost his $1,501 wager, landing at $17,099. Jennifer went all in and landed at $20,000. This answer pushed her above Donovan in the rankings, and since Mark had wagered just $1,600, she was declared the winner. Jennifer would return to defend her title on Tuesday's episode. The latest episodes of 'Jeopardy!' stream on Hulu and Peacock.

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