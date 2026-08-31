What is Chris Hansen’s ‘Primetime’ dispute? Controversy surrounding Robert Pattinson's film explained

Chris Hansen’s concerns over 'Primetime' have sparked questions about his portrayal, A24’s approach, and whether former host may pursue legal action.

Chris Hansen’s dispute with A24 and the team behind ‘Primetime’ centers on how the upcoming Robert Pattinson film uses his real identity and draws from his work on ‘To Catch a Predator.’ Hansen has said he was never consulted about the project, despite Pattinson portraying a character based on Hansen. The film takes inspiration from Hansen’s time hosting the ‘Dateline NBC’ investigation series between 2004 and 2007, as well as a 2007 ‘Esquire’ article about his work.

The former ‘Dateline’ correspondent raised the possibility of legal action during an August 26 appearance on Dan Abrams’ SiriusXM podcast. Hansen said he had spoken with people familiar with entertainment law and was told he could potentially have a case, though he acknowledged that pursuing it could require significant time and effort.

A major point of contention involves an early screening offered to Hansen by A24. According to Hansen, the studio asked him to sign an agreement that he believed would require him to give up rights related to his name, image, and brand, as well as any potential legal claims related to the movie. He declined and therefore did not see the film.

Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen in a still from 'Primetime' — (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

A source close to ‘Primetime’ disputed Hansen’s characterization. Speaking to ‘Rolling Stone,’ the source said Hansen was presented with a standard nondisclosure agreement typically required of people who watch unreleased movies.

The source also said the document was intended to prevent spoilers and protect the studio’s intellectual property, rather than transfer Hansen’s rights. Hansen has also questioned why the filmmakers used his real name instead of creating a fictional character.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Journalist Chris Hansen speaks onstage during the Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation 2016 Ridge Awards at Sheraton Times Square on May 19, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for FEHSF)

He argued that the story could have been told without directly identifying him and suggested that his name carries commercial value. For Hansen, that makes the project feel exploitative because he was not involved in shaping the fictionalized version of events.

The disagreement has also spilled into the movie’s marketing. Hansen reportedly bought advertising space on screens showing ‘Primetime’ to promote TruBlu, his streaming platform. The campaign features him encouraging moviegoers to check out the service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hansen also wanted the advertisement to describe the movie as a “Hollywood fantasy version” of real events. That wording was ultimately removed due to concerns about potential backlash.

Merritt Wever in a still from 'Primetime' — (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Hansen said he has not communicated with A24 since August 20. He has questioned why the studio approached him only shortly before releasing the movie’s trailer, saying the timing heightened his concerns about the production.

‘Primetime’ stars Robert Pattinson as a television host inspired by Hansen, with Merritt Wever, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine and Phoebe Bridgers also appearing. The film will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 5 before reaching theaters on September 25.