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‘Forensic Files’ gets a major update as producers reveal their plans for the show’s future

‘Forensic Files’ receives exciting update from Radial Entertainment, Content Partners and ITV Studios, expanding the iconic true crime series.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
'Forensic Files' producers have announced plans for the true-crime series’ next chapter (Cover Image Source: Radial Entertainment)
'Forensic Files' producers have announced plans for the true-crime series’ next chapter (Cover Image Source: Radial Entertainment)

Long before true crime became a streaming staple, 'Forensic Files' was showing viewers how science could help solve a case. The series examines how science and data analysis help investigators establish how a crime took place. Its catalog now runs to hundreds of episodes. Now, the companies behind the show are preparing to add new investigations to the collection.

Radial Entertainment and Content Partners announced plans for 20 new episodes on October 14, with ITV America, part of ITV Studios, producing. Radial and Content Partners will jointly finance the season and share production oversight. Radial will also handle worldwide distribution. The episodes will retain the series’ case-by-case format, keeping forensic science and evidence at the center of each investigation. ITV America’s credits include 'The First 48,' 'Love Island USA,' 'Hell’s Kitchen' and 'Alone,' bringing experience across crime programming, competition series and other unscripted formats to the production.

The announcement builds on an existing distribution relationship between the companies. Content Partners acquired the show’s 400-episode catalog, covering 14 seasons, in 2024. Since then, it has expanded the series’ reach through licensing and adaptation. The new order will add original episodes to the existing 400-episode library.

David Buoymaster, Radial Entertainment’s chief investment officer, addressed that decision in a statement reported by Variety. “‘Forensic Files’ helped define true crime television, and its focus on science and evidence continues to resonate with one of the most loyal audiences in the genre,” he said. “Working with Content Partners to create new episodes is a natural next step in our relationship and an opportunity to build on the series’ legacy.”

The series began on Discovery’s TLC channel in the mid-1990s under the title 'Medical Detectives.' It has since appeared in several incarnations, with episodes available on YouTube and other ad-supported streaming platforms. The new production will be accompanied by a search-optimization push across digital platforms to draw attention to the existing library. Radial is pursuing a similar approach with the separate series 'The FBI Files.'

ITV America executive producer Shawn Witt also outlined the production team’s intentions in the announcement. “We have enormous respect for what made the original so special and are excited to collaborate with Radial and Content Partners to carry that legacy forward with all-new episodes spotlighting fresh, compelling investigations.” A premiere date and viewing platform for the new episodes have not been announced. The production start date also remains unconfirmed.

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