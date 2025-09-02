Sister Wives’ Christine Brown says her memoir finally shows what the controversial TLC show kept hidden

Christine Brown opens up about the ‘huge part’ she hid from ‘Sister Wives’ viewers — her new book tells all

It seems like the 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown has also kept some secrets from her fans. Since the time the TLC series premiered in September 2010, the viewers have seen Christine and her polygamous family navigate through many highs and lows. The show kicked off with the Brown family patriarch, Kody Brown, managing his marriages to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine as he stepped into a fourth polygamous marriage with Robyn Brown. For a long period, the family presented a happy picture in front of the fans. However, in recent years of the hit reality show, everything began to fall apart.

At first, Christine made the big decision to leave Kody in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage. Soon after, Christine found love again with her now-husband, David Woolley, which affected the entire family and especially Kody as his complicated relationship with his kids worsened. Following that, Meri and Janelle also pulled the plug on their marriages with Kody. At the time of writing, Kody is only married to Robyn.

In her newly launched memoir, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom,' Christine sheds light on her upbringing in the Mormon faith and her journey as a sister wife. During her latest interview with People magazine, Christine shared, "I feel like there's a rest of the story that wasn't told before. Even though I really feel like our show did our best to be authentic and everything I really tried my best to be authentic. I still felt like there was a huge part that I kept hidden just to be a peacemaker, to make everything work, and everything. And then, through leaving, people asked all the time, 'How did you do it? How'd you do it?' I really feel like it's kind of like a math of this is what was happening, this is what was happening that I didn't agree with, this is what was happening that made me stronger, and this is what made me leave."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown Woolley (@christine_brownsw)

Elsewhere in the interview, Christine stated that her book provides "a progression of what happened ... more of an insider kind of a thing." Now that Christine has shared her story in her own words, a weight has been lifted off her shoulders. The author went on to say, "I felt like I finally got it out there, really what my heart had been holding onto for so much, and it really felt to be free. It was liberating."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Fraser (@thesarahfrasershow)

When Christine had a tough time writing her memoir, she had her husband Woolley to lean on. Christine recalled, "Even those hard times, I would tell David after a specific chapter was difficult or a specific memory was difficult. I'd have to talk to David so much through things and be like, 'Babe, I think I'm just sharing too much.' And he's like, 'Well, why don't you talk to me about it? Let's see if it's too much.' And we'd talk about it. I realized it was just cleansing and freeing."

When Christine was asked to comment on the title of her memoir, she quipped, "It's just been a journey through all of those things. Through finding faith, and faith is a crazy thing when you think you have your whole world handed to you and your beliefs because you're born into a certain religion. What you believe faith is, versus when you get older, what faith becomes. But I think all of it's just been a journey."