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‘Stranger Things’ star in talks to lead A24 adaptation of bestselling novel ‘The Guest’

Popular franchise star is attached to a new A24 film based on Emma Cline’s acclaimed novel, with a filmmaker known for 'Hustlers'.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and Gaten Matarazzo in a still from 'Stranger Things' — (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and Gaten Matarazzo in a still from 'Stranger Things' — (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink is in talks to star in and produce 'The Guest', a feature film adaptation of Emma Cline’s bestselling novel. A24 and Square Peg are negotiating the project, with 'Hustlers' filmmaker Lorene Scafaria in talks to write and direct. The film would add another major project to Sink’s growing slate as she continues to take on roles beyond the Netflix series that made her a household name. 

Published by Penguin Random House in 2024, 'The Guest' follows a calculating grifter navigating the social world of summer in the Hamptons. The story examines wealth, privilege and the fragile relationships that shape life among the wealthy. Cline’s novel was longlisted for the PEN/Faulkner Award and selected by Belletrist Book Club. More than a dozen publications, including The New Yorker, Time, NPR and The Washington Post, named it one of the best books of the year. Details about the film’s storyline, supporting cast and production schedule have not been announced.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Sadie Sink attends the
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Sadie Sink attends the 'Stranger Things 5' UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025 in London, England — (Image Source: Gareth Cattermole | Getty Images)

Sadie Sink gained widespread recognition as Max Mayfield in 'Stranger Things'. Her film credits include 'The Whale', while her stage work includes the London West End production of 'Romeo and Juliet' and Broadway’s 'John Proctor Is the Villain', which earned her a Tony nomination. She has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as mutant Jean Grey in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. Sink is expected to appear in Marvel’s upcoming 'X-Men' reboot, directed by Jake Schreier and scheduled for release on May 5, 2028.

Scafaria’s film credits include 'The Meddler' and 'Seeking a Friend for the End of the World', in addition to 'Hustlers'. Her television work includes 'Succession' and 'New Girl'. She currently serves as an executive producer and director on HBO’s 'I Love LA'. Deadline first reported the developing project. Scafaria’s potential involvement and Sink’s casting remain subject to the ongoing negotiations.

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