Where was 'The Four Seasons' filmed? A rundown of all the dreamy locations seen in Netflix’s comedy drama

The Four Seasons' centers on a group of friends who grapple with the loss of their friend, Nick, while taking seasonal vacations

'The Four Seasons' is back with another installment of heartfelt conversations, changing relationships, and compelling drama. The comedy drama series centers on three married couples and lifelong friends: Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), who catch up with each other every few months and go on four seasonal getaways each year. Season 2 dropped on Thursday and takes the friends on a journey of grief and reconciliation following the death of their friend, Nick (Steve Carell), at the end of Season 1. The grieving friends tick off new holiday destinations on their travel list in Season 2, which was filmed between September and December 2025 in locations like New York, New Jersey, and Italy. Let's take a closer look at the locations in detail below.

A still from 'The Four Seasons' (Image Source: Instagram | @kingofbingo)

Blue Fox Motel, Narrowsburg, New York

An image of Anne, Claude, and Danny standing in front of the motel in 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | The Four Seasons)

Season 2 opens with the grieving friends and a heavily pregnant Ginny going on a hike to scatter Nick's ashes at his favorite Catskills lookout spot. Creator Lang Fisher described the setting as "beautiful mountains upstate, which we make a joke about being a little too far upstate," while speaking to Tudum on May 26. In the first two episodes, the friends come together for their spring trip at The Midnight Ramble motel and begin coming to terms with their friend's death. The 1950s rustic Blue Fox Motel in Narrowsburg was used as the setting for the motel and several painful conversations among the friend group. The beautiful lodge with several cabin-style rooms is situated just two hours away from New York City and was reportedly made to look more rundown in the Netflix series. Other filming locations include Orange County, the Newburgh Brewing Company, and other nearby locations in upstate New York.

Ocean Grove, New Jersey

An image of Kate and Danny in New Jersey (Image Source: Netflix | The Four Seasons)

Episodes 3 and 4 of 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 are set in the summer, with the friends heading to the beach for a seaside getaway. They are seen relaxing at Point Pleasant Beach on the Jersey Shore and strolling the boardwalk and the surrounding Victorian streets while enjoying each other's company. But the beach scenes were filmed in Ocean Grove, located just 10 miles away, in mid-October. Areas around Asbury Park and Fort Monmouth are also visible as the friends take in the beautiful scenery.

Trento, Italy

An image of the cast in Trento, Italy (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Erika Kuenka)

In the last two episodes of Season 2, the gang heads to Trento in Northern Italy to visit Claude’s Italian family during the winter holidays. The Netflix series incorporates some of the alpine town's historic landmarks, such as the Piazza del Duomo, Buonconsiglio Castle, the Christmas market, and the famed restaurant Osteria a le Due Spade, into its storytelling. Furthermore, Will Forte's Jack signs up for the local 26-mile long marathon, taking viewers on a visual ride through the Alpine countryside and its snow-capped mountains. Other locations include Civezzano and the church of Santa Maria Assunta, with Piazza Fiera, Piedicastello, and Palazzo Geremia serving as backdrops for several scenes. Viewers can watch all episodes of 'The Four Seasons' on Netflix.