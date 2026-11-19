Chris Pratt to star in sci-fi movie ‘The Traveler’ based on Joseph Eckert’s novel

Joseph Eckert’s novel follows a father whose time jumps keep getting longer

Chris Pratt, who starred as Peter Quill across the Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies, is set to appear in Paramount’s film adaptation of ‘The Traveler,’ based on Joseph Eckert’s novel. This is one of several films due to be produced by Pratt over 3 years following a deal with Paramount. The story follows a father who mysteriously skips days, months, and years of his life, while his young son grows up without him and begins to search for a way to put a stop to his dad’s time jumps.

Chris Pratt attends Prime Video x ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Red Carpet Premiere Screening on August 04, 2025, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez)

Variety reported that Pratt’s Indivisible Productions has signed a 3-year first look with Paramount, allowing it to review any films arising from the firm prior to their sale to other parties. Pratt will additionally have the chance to take acting roles in selected productions arising from the first-look. Among these initial offerings is this time travel film.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, who recently completed ‘Final Destination Bloodlines,’ have been confirmed to helm ‘The Traveler,’ adapting a script penned by Justin Rhodes. The film is being produced by Adam Rosenberg and Jules Daly. TheWrap also indicated that the deal between Pratt and the studio includes another film titled ‘Miami Heat.’ Brad Copeland wrote the screenplay for that project, with Pratt set to star and produce it along with Hutch Parker.

Eckert’s book sees 47-year-old computer programmer Scott Treder’s seemingly routine journey to work take a strange turn. At 7:52 am, Scott finds himself 24 hours in the future. He experiences the jump again the following day, and this pattern repeats daily. Each subsequent jump sees him propelled further into the future, until days become weeks, then months, years, and so on. This leaves far-reaching effects on those around him. His partner must continue to run their household, and their 7-year-old son, Lyle, goes about his life. As the intervals grow larger, Lyle becomes obsessed with learning everything he can about quantum mechanics, seeking to bridge the gap between them. As such, the dynamic between Scott and Lyle drives the narrative.

Chris Pratt is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on November 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin)

Published by Tor on June 9, 2026, ‘The Traveler’ marks Eckert’s foray into the genre. As the official publisher description on the book states, the narrative revolves around the ties shared between father and son. Meanwhile, Pratt continues with big-budget IP alongside other self-developed works. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Quill (Star-Lord) in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films and Owen Grady in the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise. He will also feature in ‘Way of the Warrior Kid,’ set for streaming on Apple TV from November 25. There’s no word from Paramount as to when production may begin or when the finished film will see a theatrical window. They have also not indicated what role Pratt will play.