Chris Pratt returns as James Reece in new ‘The Terminal List’ project with a twist

Chris Pratt will return in 'Savage Son,' which is Jack Carr’s third novel in the book series

‘The Terminal List’ returned with its second season in October, and fans saw Chris Pratt’s James Reece continue his mission. The franchise is now moving in a new direction, but with the same lead character, James. Prime Video has ordered ‘Savage Son,’ a new project surrounding ‘The Terminal List’ lead, played by Pratt, as per Variety.

Fans had to wait four years between the debut season and the latest installment of 'The Terminal List'. However, the continued interest in the storyline and its central character has now led to another project, which is based on the third novel from Jack Carr’s franchise. Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, shared, as per the publication, “Jack Carr’s work has connected with audiences in a way that speaks to the power of his storytelling and the incredible dedication Chris Pratt and the entire team bring to every episode.” He added, “The Terminal List franchise continues to resonate, and Savage Son takes the story into its most intense chapter yet.”

A still from 'The Terminal List' featuring Chris Pratt (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

It will be exciting to see whether this becomes a third season, a spinoff, or a standalone project. Notably, Prime Video has not yet announced any further plans to renew the show, which also features Tom Hopper, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, and more. The novel, ‘Savage Son’, includes some characters from ‘The Terminal List’, along with Reece, leaving open the possibility of other familiar faces joining the upcoming project. The streamer has also yet to reveal other key details, including the showrunner, additional cast members, and release schedule.

‘Savage Son’ follows Pratt’s Reece as he “faces his most personal and dangerous mission yet.” The logline states that the title is a blend of espionage, military action, and wilderness survival. It explores the thin line between civilization and the primal instincts that surface when survival becomes personal. Along with Amazon MGM Studios, the project's producers include MRC and Civic Center Media.