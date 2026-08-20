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'Law & Order: SVU' EP hints at fan-favorite's return in Season 28

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28 is set to return to NBC on Thursday, October 8
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson and Noma Dumezweni as Chief Tynan in a still from 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson and Noma Dumezweni as Chief Tynan in a still from 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 28 is already giving fans plenty of hope. NBC will bring the series back on Thursday, October 8, at 9 p.m. ET, with Christopher Meloni’s possible comeback adding extra excitement to the premiere. The speculation began after Meloni visited the show’s base camp at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Producer and Wolf Entertainment president Peter Jankowski confirmed the visit in Mariska Hargitay’s recent Variety cover story, seemingly hinting at the actor's much-awaited return. Meloni also met with showrunner Michele Fazekas, though the details of that meeting remain private.

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 24 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Kramer)

Meloni played Elliot Stabler from the show’s launch in 1999 through Season 12. Hargitay has remained with the series as Olivia Benson throughout its 27 seasons. Meloni left the series in 2011 after contract negotiations failed. However, he eventually returned to the franchise in 2021 and led ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’, which ran for five seasons before NBC canceled it in April.

Fazekas has already made it clear that she wants Meloni back when the story supports his return. She earlier told NBC Insider that she regularly checks with casting to see whether the actor is available. However, the showrunner has one condition. Stabler cannot return simply for publicity or a surprise appearance. His comeback needs to serve the characters and carry real meaning. That stance matters for fans who have followed the long-running relationship between Benson and Stabler.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 24 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Kramer)

The pair last shared a major emotional moment during Season 24. A January 2023 episode featured a near-kiss between Benson and Stabler, but the former pulled away before things progressed. Their relationship has remained unresolved since then. Stabler's potential return could give the series another chance to address that history. Considering the showrunner's comments, the biggest question is whether Season 28 has a story strong enough to bring Stabler back. For now, Meloni’s visit and his meeting with Fazekas suggest that conversations are likely underway. An official confirmation of Meloni’s potential return is currently awaited.

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