‘Outlander’ spin-off ‘Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 gets release date as trailer teases what’s next

The Jacobite Rising is about to tear both ‘Blood of My Blood’ couples apart in Season 2

Starz answered the prayers of the ‘Outlander’ saga fans. On August 27, the network released the first official trailer for Season 2 of the prequel series titled ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood.’ Viewers who have been waiting impatiently for new episodes can relax knowing the second season will debut on September 18, with new episodes airing every Friday. The first season of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ ended with two couples facing heartbreaking situations. Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Beauchamp (Hermione Corfield) were at the standing stones of Craigh na Dun, trying desperately to get back to their time. At the same time, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) were just married when the Jacobite Rising began.

A still from the teaser (Image Source: YouTube | STARZ)

The new trailer reveals what happens next, and it answers the most burning question of Season 1. As it turns out, Henry managed to return to the present day through the stones, but was sent to a psychiatric asylum in the early 1920s, where he was subjected to electroshock treatments, as the doctors did not believe his time-travel stories. Meanwhile, Julia was stranded in 1715 Scotland. She returned to Castle Leathers, where she was forced to marry the menacing Lord Lovat (Tony Curran), with no clear way home. According to Starz’s official logline for Season 2: “In the second season, the lovers are separated once again as the Scottish Highlands are split in two by the 1715 Jacobite Rising, thrusting the clans into war and forcing them to choose a side in the rebellion.”

A still from ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Outlander)

That war becomes Brian and Ellen’s story this season. Brian rides to Castle Leathers to aid his father, who is now at the front lines of the conflict, and Ellen returns to Castle Leoch, where her brothers Colum MacKenzie (Séamus McLean Ross) and Dougal MacKenzie (Sam Retford) are also bitter rivals. Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander) and Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) are among those who have joined the fray. Henry and Julia, on the other hand, have their own conflicts to deal with, apart from the fact that they are in different centuries.

A still from 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 2 official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Outlander)

The trailer depicts events from both protagonists’ point of view, making it seem as if they are experiencing the same events. According to Screen Rant, this clever device allows the show to explore dramatic irony, as each protagonist is unaware of the other’s circumstances. Thus, while Julia struggles with an unwanted marriage, Henry must deal with the reality that he is battling an entire system that ignores his evidence.

For the main series’ fans, whose eight seasons ended on Starz, ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ has become the only remaining link to the universe of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe). Season 1 received universally positive criticism, boasting an impressive 87% on the Tomatometer. Despite the mainly positive scores, some critics pointed out that the series’ Jacobite subplot was paced too slowly and that the show relied too much on the characters’ traumatic experiences to drive the story. Overall, the critics gave the prequel a solid approval for its second season.