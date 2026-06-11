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Kathy Bates reveals two storylines she wants to see in 'Matlock' Season 3

Season 2 saw Matty reconcile with her desire for revenge and realize that Olympia wasn't her enemy, and now Kathy Bates has opened up about Season 3.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Veteran actress Kathy Bates is still basking in the glory of the hit CBS show 'Matlock'. The finale episode of the show's sophomore season aired on April 23 and brought most of the major storylines to a fitting conclusion. The Wellbrexa case, which took up most of Season 2's narrative space, came to a rather unexpected and happy conclusion, thereby enabling the lead character, Madeline Kingston/Matty Matlock, to experience unprecedented freedom. On the other hand, Matlock's realization that Olympia and Julian weren't her enemies but rather her friends who went out of their way to help her brought forth a change of heart in the titular character. Speaking in an interview with Deadline, the 78-year-old actress opened up at length about two storylines in particular, which she would like to see in the upcoming third season of the CBS show.

Season 2 put significant emphasis on Matty's relationship with her husband, Edwin, played by Sam Anderson. There was even a hint at their ongoing romance, one which might have continued from when they were younger. Bates remarked that she's elated at the inclusion of such storylines, and went on to explain, "I think about our future together, and I think that one thing I would love is if Jennie explores how they’re not old. She already does this, but I want even more of that. I think we see old people kissing or hugging or embracing or whatever, and we are turned off by it for some reason." 

A still from 'Matlock' season 2 (Image Source: CBS)
A still from 'Matlock' season 2 (Image Source: CBS)

The Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actress further added, "I don’t know where that comes from, because it’s so lovely. I want more of that, the push and pull between the two of them." Moreover, Bates also referenced another Season 2 moment in which Edwin dressed as an IRS official, pretending to audit Senior's old flame, Debra, while looking for information. Bates remembered that she found it interesting when Matty quipped about having an affair with the IRS guy, hinting that she and Edwin could perhaps indulge in a bit of role-playing to spice up their relationship. "I thought that was wonderful. So maybe that’ll happen. That might be fun," Bates commented. 

Sam Anderson and Kathy Bates in a still from 'Matlock' season 2 (Image Source: CBS | Michael Yarish)
Sam Anderson and Kathy Bates in a still from 'Matlock' season 2 (Image Source: CBS | Michael Yarish)

Perhaps the curious change of heart that came over Matty was the biggest takeaway from the sophomore season of 'Matlock.' Matty realized that exacting revenge in her daughter's name would ultimately do her more harm than good. She also realized the importance of her relationship with Olympia, as she could let her guard down with the latter. Bates added in this context, "At some point, she realizes that she can’t keep this going. Ultimately, it’s not satisfying.'' 'Matlock' is exclusively available on CBS

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