‘The Parent Trap’ star joins ‘DWTS’ Season 34 — and her chemistry with pro Alan Bersten is off the charts

"She’s doing such a good job with coping with the dancing," Alan Bersten complimented his celebrity partner

'Dancing With The Stars' contestant Elaine Hendrix and her professional partner Alan Bersten are excited to showcase their dance moves in Season 34, set to premiere on September 16. During an interview with Extra, 'The Parent Trap' actress and her dance partner subtly talked about their first performance on the upcoming season of the ABC dance show, and they're assuring the fans that their dance routine will be a good one. Speaking of their first performance, Hendrix exclaimed, “Our first dance is going to be phenomenal." On the other hand, Bersten echoed the same sentiments by looking at the camera and saying, "You heard it here.” “It’s gonna be voteworthy," Hendrix added.

It appears that Hendrix and Bersten are getting along really well, and the duo had nothing but good things to say about each other. Later in the interview, Hendrix gushed over her pro partner Bersten, who has been on 'DWTS' since Season 25, and said, “I have the best partner. And I bet everyone’s gonna come through here and say that, but I really do.” When Bersten was asked about how Hendrix was coping with the Ballroom rehearsals, he shared, “She’s doing phenomenal. We’re having a blast, but on top of that, she’s doing such a good job with coping with the dancing and just giving everything she has.”

As per Bersten, who won the mirrorball trophy in Season 28 with his partner Hannah Brown, Hendrix is really committed to the competition. Bersten said, “From the very beginning, she was just like ‘go for it, as hard as you can, if we need to pull back we can pull back.’ We have not needed to pull back.” Meanwhile, Hendrix did not shy away from mentioning that she's putting in a lot of work on the dance floor and feeling the pain. “I’m really, really sore … but that comes with the territory … I haven’t ended up in the hospital yet," she shared.

It looks like the dance pair is having a blast, and they continue to share behind-the-scenes snippets of their dance rehearsals with fans. On September 8, Bersten took to his Instagram account and posted a hilarious clip with his partner Hendrix. The video showed Bersten and Hendrix lip-syncing a scene from one of Hendrix’s fan-favorite movies, 'Superstar', which was released in 1999. In the film, which also featured 'SNL' alums Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell, Hendrix played the role of mean cheerleader, Evian. "One of my favorite movies. SUPERSTAR! And the actual EVIAN is my partner!!!" Bersten captioned his Instagram post.

Bersten and Hendrix's epic lip-sync video received immense love from fans in the comments section. One social media user wrote, "Love it!! You two are going to rock this season!!!😂." A second user penned, "I was hoping y'all were going to do a Super Star video! My heart is happy haha." A third user commented, "You guys have the best content 😂😂😂😂😂 go drink a bottle of yourself." A fan raved over Hendrix and remarked, “Millennials for Elaine!!! 💖💖💖.”