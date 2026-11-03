‘Abbott Elementary’ adds ‘SNL’ favorite for Season 6 guest appearance

An ‘SNL’ alum is heading to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6, bringing another Quinta Brunson collaboration into the spotlight. Here’s what he shared about the guest appearance.

‘Abbott Elementary’ is making room for a visitor who spent years getting laughs on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ The former cast member has confirmed he’ll guest star in Season 6 of the ABC comedy. He announced the news during his November 2 appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' As for what brings him to Abbott, that part of the story is still being kept quiet.

The guest star is Bill Hader, who was on the talk show to promote ‘The Cat in the Hat.’ “I’m excited,” he said on Kimmel Live, talking about the appearance. That was about all he offered, with no details about his character or storyline. The guest appearance brings Hader and ‘Abbott Elementary’ creator Quinta Brunson together in live action.

Bill Hader in a still from ‘Barry’ (Image Source: HBO)

The two already have a project in common, having both lent their voices to an upcoming animated film. They lend their voices to Warner Bros. Animation’s ‘The Cat in the Hat,’ opening in theaters on November 6. Hader voices the Cat, while Brunson plays a new character named Sherri. The cast also includes Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Matt Berry, and Paula Pell.

For viewers who know Hader from ‘SNL,’ his run on the NBC series lasted eight seasons, from 2005 to 2013. He later took on the title role in HBO’s ‘Barry,’ while also writing, directing, and executive producing the comedy. His performance earned him two Emmys for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. He also co-created ‘Documentary Now!’ and served as a writer and executive producer.

Hader has kept moving between film, television and voice work. His credits include ‘The Skeleton Twins,’ ‘Trainwreck,’ and ‘It Chapter Two,’ along with the ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’ films and ‘Inside Out.’ He also appeared on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ in 2021. More recently, he played Abraham Lincoln opposite Larry David in ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.’

Hader’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ appearance is a guest spot, with an air date still to come. The sitcom airs Wednesdays at 8.30 p.m. on ABC. Episodes stream the following day on Hulu.