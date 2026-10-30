‘Abbott Elementary’ star to host 2027 Critics Choice Awards: Here’s everything to know

The actress has received four consecutive nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Fans eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated 2027 Critics Choice Awards, the time has come. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) CEO Joey Berlin, on October 29, announced that ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Janelle James will be hosting the awards show. It will air live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on E! and USA Network linear channels on January 3, 2027.

The statement came from CCA CEO, stating, “For over three decades, the Critics Choice Awards have been the place where the conversation about the year’s best work really takes off.” He added, “And who better to host a show about the best of TV and film than one of the very best in the business?” We are so honored to have the incredible Janelle James join us to host this year’s Critics Choice Awards.” Adding more to that, Versant president of entertainment Val Boreland noted that the actress “brings a singular comedic voice and sharp point of view to the stage.”

Janelle James as Ava Coleman in a still from 'Abbott Elementary' (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

Viewers interested in learning more about the nominees will have to wait until December 4; that’s when the nominations will be announced. As for James, the 47-year-old actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category four times. She won the award this year for her performance as ‘Abbott Elementary’ principal Ava Coleman.

After winning the prestigious award, she thanked critics for “critiquing so critically.” She added, “Four times means we’ve been on the air five seasons and I can sincerely say that I love everybody I work with. I’ve grown to know them and love them.” She joked, “And shout out to me for remaining kind when it seems like I don’t have to be and probably make a lot of money, but I do it anyway.” She has also received five consecutive Emmy nominations for the same role.