MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Abbott Elementary’ star to host 2027 Critics Choice Awards: Here’s everything to know

The actress has received four consecutive nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Janelle James attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Savion Washington)
Janelle James attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Savion Washington)

Fans eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated 2027 Critics Choice Awards, the time has come. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) CEO Joey Berlin, on October 29, announced that ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Janelle James will be hosting the awards show. It will air live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on E! and USA Network linear channels on January 3, 2027.

The statement came from CCA CEO, stating, “For over three decades, the Critics Choice Awards have been the place where the conversation about the year’s best work really takes off.” He added, “And who better to host a show about the best of TV and film than one of the very best in the business?” We are so honored to have the incredible Janelle James join us to host this year’s Critics Choice Awards.” Adding more to that, Versant president of entertainment Val Boreland noted that the actress “brings a singular comedic voice and sharp point of view to the stage.”

Janelle James as Ava Coleman in a still from 'Abbott Elementary' (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

Viewers interested in learning more about the nominees will have to wait until December 4; that’s when the nominations will be announced. As for James, the 47-year-old actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category four times. She won the award this year for her performance as ‘Abbott Elementary’ principal Ava Coleman.

After winning the prestigious award, she thanked critics for “critiquing so critically.” She added, “Four times means we’ve been on the air five seasons and I can sincerely say that I love everybody I work with. I’ve grown to know them and love them.” She joked, “And shout out to me for remaining kind when it seems like I don’t have to be and probably make a lot of money, but I do it anyway.” She has also received five consecutive Emmy nominations for the same role.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who is the Five Borough Killer? ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 premiere introduces a new threat
TV

Who is the Five Borough Killer? ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 premiere introduces a new threat

Dexter has a younger rival who is killing across New York, and nobody knows who he is
2026-10-30T09:23:41.000Z
Walton Goggins hints at major ‘Fallout’ Season 3 filming milestone with cryptic post
FALLOUT (2024)

Walton Goggins hints at major ‘Fallout’ Season 3 filming milestone with cryptic post

The Ghoul actor drove through the California desert to mark the end of his work on the season
2026-10-30T08:52:30.000Z
‘Ghosts’ Halloween special finally reveals what happened to Pete after his Season 5 finale disappearance
TV

‘Ghosts’ Halloween special finally reveals what happened to Pete after his Season 5 finale disappearance

The Season 5 finale cliffhanger around Pete finally gets answers on a Halloween night at Woodstone
2026-10-30T08:43:43.000Z
What is molar pregnancy? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 Episode 3 puts one character at risk
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

What is molar pregnancy? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 Episode 3 puts one character at risk

After feeling discomfort, Jules takes Simone for an ultrasound, which reveals unexpected results.
2026-10-30T08:02:34.000Z
‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 ending explained: Will Jason Dessen return for Season 3?
DARK MATTER (2024)

‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 ending explained: Will Jason Dessen return for Season 3?

With multiple characters from different multiverses traveling across, Season 2 ended with Box’s destruction.
2026-10-30T06:15:36.000Z
Is Ben dead? ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 finale explained as Satan finally meets his match
TV

Is Ben dead? ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 finale explained as Satan finally meets his match

The ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 finale ties together the show’s iconic storylines with a battle that could change everything
2026-10-30T05:17:25.000Z
Netflix is developing a live-action ‘PUBG’ series with ‘Atlanta’ star Donald Glover
TV

Netflix is developing a live-action ‘PUBG’ series with ‘Atlanta’ star Donald Glover

Stephen Glover joins his brother as writer and executive producer on the battle royale adaptation
2026-10-30T04:01:16.000Z
Apple TV’s ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ plans major changes for potential Season 3
TV

Apple TV’s ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ plans major changes for potential Season 3

Chris Black and Matt Fraction created the series that has followed Monarch across two timelines
2026-10-30T03:18:03.000Z
When does ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 come out? Release date, time and episode schedule
TV

When does ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 come out? Release date, time and episode schedule

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan faces two dangerous killers in Season 2 of Paramount+ thriller ‘Dexter: Resurrection’.
2026-10-30T01:19:39.000Z
‘Spider-Man’ star and Selton Mello join Viola Davis in Paramount+ thriller ‘Ascent’
TV

‘Spider-Man’ star and Selton Mello join Viola Davis in Paramount+ thriller ‘Ascent’

Paramount+’s corporate thriller 'Ascent' adds two actors as one plays a powerful executive and another takes on a charismatic business titan.
2026-10-29T19:24:23.000Z