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Who is JonBenét Ramsey? ABC’s new docu reveals chilling details about 30-yr-old unresolved mystery

The documentary takes a closer look at new DNA testing technology as it sheds light on JonBenét Ramsey’s murder
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘JonBenét Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is ‘Unknown Male 1’? - A New Diane Sawyer Investigation’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | ABC News)
A still from ‘JonBenét Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is ‘Unknown Male 1’? - A New Diane Sawyer Investigation’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | ABC News)

ABC’s upcoming 20/20 special ‘JonBenét Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is ‘Unknown Male 1’? - A New Diane Sawyer Investigation’ will revisit the unsolved murder of the 6-year-old, nearly 30 years after her death. Diane Sawyer will examine the case in the new documentary, which is set to air on ABC on November 6, 2026, at 9 p.m. She will also interview JonBenét Ramsey's family members, some of whom have never spoken on camera about the case before.

A still from ‘JonBenét Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is ‘Unknown Male 1’? - A New Diane Sawyer Investigation’ (Image Source: YouTube | ABC News)

The press release for the documentary reads, “Sawyer and chief investigative correspondent Aaron Katersky examine new evidence and secure 19 exclusive and rare interviews with nuclear family members and people closest to the case, some stepping in front of cameras for the first time.” In 1997, Sawyer covered the JonBenét Ramsey case during an ABC News tour of the victim's house. Even today, 30 years later, the murder mystery stays unresolved.

A still from ‘JonBenét Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is ‘Unknown Male 1’? - A New Diane Sawyer Investigation’ (Image Source: YouTube | ABC News)

It all started on the morning of December 26, 1996, in JonBenét Ramsey’s Boulder home. Her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, found a handwritten ransom note. It was written on a pad with a black Sharpie and belonged to the family. The note demanded $118,000, the exact amount of a workplace bonus John had recently received, in exchange for the couple’s daughter. Later that morning, her beaten and strangled body was found in the basement of their Tudor brick home.

Although the killer remains unidentified, the case could see a new development. The teaser for the upcoming documentary points to a new investigation involving DNA evidence from an unknown male that has been reexamined using the latest technology. The highly anticipated documentary will stream on ABC, with next-day streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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