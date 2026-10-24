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‘The Gentlemen’ loses two original cast members as Season 3 gets underway

Eddie and Susie plan a casino in the Middle East as the Netflix series returns with a changed cast.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Theo James (L) as Eddie Horniman and Giancarlo Esposito (R) as Stanley Johnston in ‘The Gentlemen’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Theo James (L) as Eddie Horniman and Giancarlo Esposito (R) as Stanley Johnston in ‘The Gentlemen’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The family estate was only the beginning for Eddie Horniman. He entered the criminal world after inheriting Halstead Manor, where a cannabis operation was already running. Now, ‘The Gentlemen’ has started filming Season 3 in the UK and Morocco, with Theo James and Kaya Scodelario returning as Eddie and Susie Glass. This time, though, two familiar faces are missing.

Daniel Ings will not return as Eddie’s older brother, Lord Frederick “Freddy” Horniman, while Giancarlo Esposito is also absent as American billionaire and drug kingpin Stanley Johnston. The actors had been part of the series since its first season. Their exits follow a second season that left both characters facing the consequences of their actions.

Daniel Ings (L) and Giancarlo Esposito (R) will not return for ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

Ings had already discussed his departure in an interview with HATC Magazine. “I’m not in the next one. So that’s a fun sense of closure. I kind of see it as closure for the character in a way; it just ends as this wild, broken, crazy, you know. I don’t know, probably mumbling into the ether somewhere in the British countryside,” he said.

Freddy’s final appearance followed a rupture with Eddie. His involvement in the plane explosion that killed Eddie’s wife, Bella, led his brother to force him to kill Gospel John Dixon. Stanley, meanwhile, was arrested over his illegal dealings. The reports do not explain how Season 3 will address either character’s absence.

Daniel Ings as Eddie’s older brother, Freddy Horniman, in a still from ‘The Gentlemen’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The series was renewed in August, before Season 2 premiered in September. Those episodes followed Eddie’s expansion into Italy and his growing involvement in parliamentary politics. The new season will comprise eight episodes, with Guy Ritchie and Matthew Read writing. Its official logline reads: “Eddie (Theo James) and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) embark upon their most audacious project yet: building a casino in the Middle East. But with danger lurking around every corner, has the Duke’s unchecked ambition finally gone too far?”

Robert Carlyle, Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom are among the new faces joining Season 3. Dexter Fletcher, Bruna Marquezine, Ed Speleers, Saffron Burrows, Philip Arditti and Bugzy Malone are also coming aboard. Ray Winstone returns as Susie’s father, Bobby Glass, alongside Joely Richardson as Eddie’s mother, Lady Sabrina, and Vinnie Jones as groundskeeper Geoff. Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins and Benjamin Clementine will also be back, as will Maya Jama, who joined Season 2 as the fixer Aisha.

Netflix is yet to announce when Season 3 will arrive. In the meantime, the first two seasons are available to stream on the platform.

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