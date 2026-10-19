Who is the new substitute? ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6’s latest cast shakeup explained

Gregory’s classroom needs help as ‘Abbott Elementary’ prepares to welcome two familiar TV faces.

A new substitute at 'Abbott Elementary' was never going to slip past Janine and Jacob unnoticed. With Gregory Eddie already juggling teaching and his assistant principal duties, the timing could hardly be better. Season 6 Episode 3, 'Tryouts,' airs October 21 on ABC, and its teaser has the teachers sizing up an arrival. The question is whether this substitute can help solve Gregory's staffing problem.

The preview points toward Miranda Cosgrove playing the new substitute, although her character's name and role have not been officially confirmed. Both Cosgrove and Ali Wong appear in the teaser. Wong is shown in a separate classroom scene with Barbara Howard and Melissa Schemmenti, suggesting she has a different part to play. That leaves the 'iCarly' star as the apparent newcomer joining Abbott's teaching staff.

Jacob, played by Chris Perfetti, asks, “Is that the new sub?” Janine, played by Quinta Brunson, responds, “Let’s show her what a couple of untamed public school teachers really look like.” Their exchange sets up the introduction without establishing how long the substitute will stay. Neither the preview nor the casting announcement confirms that Cosgrove will become a recurring presence or take over Gregory's classroom permanently.

Gregory's need for help goes back to the Season 6 premiere. After becoming assistant principal, Tyler James Williams' character discovered that the replacement teacher he had hired was actually AI. That left him covering his classroom while taking on administrative responsibilities. The October 14 episode, 'Check-Ins,' continued that balancing act, making the incoming substitute relevant to a problem the season has already established.

Lisa Ann Walter (L) as Melissa and Sheryl Lee Ralph (R) as Barbara in 'Abbott Elementary' (Image Source: ABC)

The arrival is separate from Katy Mixon's Elsa Hardaway, introduced in the premiere. Elsa became Melissa's classroom rival before agreeing to move upstairs after learning she would be near Morton. She is already an identified teacher, while the substitute's introduction is still ahead. Viewers looking for the woman from that earlier classroom dispute are therefore looking for Mixon, rather than Cosgrove.

Meanwhile, Wong appears to be the instructor reprimanding Barbara and Melissa during their special education certification course. Her character's identity also remains unconfirmed. Deadline confirmed Cosgrove, Wong and Edi Patterson as Season 6 guest stars on October 14, but did not disclose their roles. Patterson does not appear in this preview, and her introduction remains under wraps as 'Abbott Elementary' continues Wednesdays at 8.30 pm ET/7.30 pm CT on ABC.