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Who went home on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28? Unanimous vote sends first houseguest home after Week 1

Ashley, Yash, and Taylor found themselves in danger ahead of the first BB Blockbuster competition
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Episode 5 featuring the BB Blockbuster challenge (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Episode 5 featuring the BB Blockbuster challenge (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Since ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 premiered, viewers have witnessed multiple twists. In the first week, viewers have witnessed numerous developments, including the formation of friendships, new rivalries, and a showmance. The latest episode featured the Week 1 elimination and saw Ashley Trail become the first housemate to be evicted. The 24-year-old bartender was sent home after the first BB Blockbuster competition.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Episode 5's BB Block Buster challenge featuring eliminated housemate Ashley (Image Source: @CBS)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Episode 5's BB Blockbuster challenge featuring Ashley (Image Source: CBS)

Earlier on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28, three housemates, including Yash, Taylor, and Mallory, were nominated. The first Head of Household (HoH), Dee Valladares, nominated the three for the upcoming elimination. However, they still had a chance to save themselves through the Power of Veto. After Mallory won the Power of Veto, Dee chose Ashley to replace her. So, the final nominated housemates for the upcoming elimination were: Ashley, Yash, and Taylor.

​On Thursday night, viewers witnessed the first BB Blockbuster competition between the three. The trio participated in a “Do Over” competition, in which they had to identify which houseguest appeared most frequently in a montage of hairstyle-themed video clips. While Taylor and Ashley guessed Rick Devens, Yash guessed Mallory. The correct answer was Mallory, which resulted in Yash being safe. With him off the chopping block, Taylor and Ashley were still in danger. Before the housemates' live vote, both of the nominated housemates reflected on why they should be given a second chance to stay in the ‘Big Brother’ house.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Episode 5 featuring the show host Julie Chen Moonves with nominated housemates (Image Source: @CBS)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Episode 5 featuring the show host Julie Chen Moonves with nominated housemates (Image Source: CBS)

Later, the housemates were called to the Diary Room to cast their votes. In a surprisingly unanimous vote, all the housemates voted to evict Ashley. Not one individual voted against Taylor. As a result, Ashley's ‘Big Brother’ journey came to an end. Following her eviction, she sat down with host Julie Chen Moonves for her exit interview. She noted that she believed people liked her inside the house. However, everyone was “so non-committal” about working with her. Notably, she was confused about why the allies she trusted also chose to evict her. After Ashley’s eviction, the remaining houseguests on the show are: Angela Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Drew Campbell, Dee Valladares, Haley Thogmartin, Jason De Puy, Kamu Kirk, Lyric Medeiros, LaTrice Verrett, Mallory Aurichio, Melody Morris, Rick Devens, Rome Seymour, Taylor Brown, and Yash Patel.

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