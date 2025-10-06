Who won ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2? A new couple conquers the villa after intense finale full of drama

Premiered on Tuesday, September 16, the show kicked off with 14 former 'Love Island' contestants

Peacock's 'Love Island Games' Season 2 Fans finally gets its winners! Hosted by Ariana Madix, the dating show commenced with 14 contestants from global versions of 'Love Island.' Throughout the season, the contestants can be seen experiencing the highs and lows of the competition, where they compete for the win. After an entertaining season, the winners have been revealed and honestly, we are cheering for them.

'Love Island Games' official poster (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell won over fans, overcame betrayals, and tough challenges to claim one of the show’s most impressive victories, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. In the finale’s intense mega-Duel, Campbell and Strafford faced top contenders, Toby Aromolaran & Sydney Paight, and Tyrique Hyde and Justine Ndiba.

In a thrilling finale, Campbell and Strafford proved themselves as the ultimate 'Love Island Games' power couple, winning the final challenge by a 14–10 margin, as per Just Jared. After the final challenge, the power shifted to the eliminated Islanders, who were tasked with voting for the contestant they believed most deserved the $250,000 grand prize, which is the largest in 'Love Island' history. When the votes were counted, Campbell came out on top, officially taking home the win. But in true 'Love Island' fashion, one last test of loyalty awaited as both finalists had to secretly choose between love or money.

If one chose 'money' and the other chose 'love,' the money would go entirely to the one who chose 'money.' However, if both chose 'love,' the cash would be split equally. When the moment of truth came, both Campbell and Strafford revealed they had chosen love, confirming that their bond was stronger than the temptation of cash. As a result, the two walked away with $125,000 each. Meanwhile, 'Love Island Games' Season 2 became a massive success for Peacock, approaching 1 billion minutes streamed in under three weeks, which is a 124% increase from season 1.

It debuted on Tuesday, September 16, quickly becoming the #2 streaming reality show and one of Peacock’s most mobile-watched hits, with nearly 30% of viewers tuning in on phones or tablets. Season 2 returned to the stunning backdrop of Fiji, produced by ITV America and Motion Entertainment, with executive producers David George, Adam Sher, Andy Cadman, Jordana Hochman, and Richard Cowles delivering a season full of twists, challenges, and dramatic eliminations.