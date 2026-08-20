‘Love Island’ host returns to ‘St Denis Medical’ Season 3 as fan-favorite character

Reality TV star will reprise her part as Brooke Emerson in Season 3 of NBC’s ‘St. Denis Medical’

'Love Island USA' host Ariana Madix continues to expand her acting profile. She is set to reprise her role as Dr. Brooke Emerson in the widely acclaimed mockumentary titled 'St. Denis Medical,' according to Deadline. The reality TV star previously played the role in the show's sophomore installment. She is introduced as Bruce's ex-girlfriend, a cardiac surgeon in the hospital. The last time she appeared in the show was during Season 2's finale titled 'We Make Time', where Bruce questioned whether she could handle Ron's (David Alan Grier) surgery after finding out she spent the past weekend in Las Vegas. She proved his doubts wrong and completed the surgery.

A still of Brooke, Steve and Bruce from 'St. Denis Medical' (Image Source: NBC | Chris Haston)

It can be assumed that Brooke's storyline will revolve around her romantic equation with Bruce (Josh Lawson). Last season, Bruce was interested in getting back with Brooke, but at that time she was dating Chaplain Steve (Stephen Schneider). Considering Steve's other romantic pursuits for the rest of the season, it does not seem he will be much of a challenge to the pair. Madix will reportedly appear in at least three episodes of Season 3. She will be credited as a guest star and join an ensemble featuring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi.

A still of Brooke from 'St. Denis Medical' — (Image Source: NBC | Chris Haston)

The plot for the mockumentary's third season has been kept under wraps. However, it can be assumed that it will pick up with Ron recuperating from his surgery and the rest of the St. Denis Hospital workers dealing with personal and professional issues. The official logline of the show reads, "A mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity." Madix will not just showcase her acting chops on the sets of the NBC comedy; she will also appear on Broadway as Connie Francis in a musical titled 'Just In Time.'

Moreover, Madix always wanted to act but felt held back by several issues. "I met with what felt like every agency, and a lot of them passed on representing me because, being my late 20s and early 30s, I was too old to be what they call a 'developmental client.' But then, even if an audition went well, I'd still often get turned down because I wasn't an established enough name. And other times, I'd get a no because they thought I was too recognizable from the show (Vanderpump Rules). I got stuck in a loop," she shared with Bustle. Madix's breakthrough pop culture moments ultimately paved the way for her both on stage and screen. All episodes of 'St. Denis Medical' are currently streaming on Peacock. The mockumentary is set to return only on November 2 on NBC.