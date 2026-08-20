Who are the Reds? 'Reacher' Season 4 Episode 4 ending explained as reason behind Anna's death is revealed

The reason behind Anna's death finally comes to light, raising more troubles for Jack in his pursuit of the truth

'Reacher' is back, and our sleuthing hats are back on. The Prime Video drama is known for its twists and turns that keep the audience on edge. The first three episodes of the latest season saw both Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) and fans come face-to-face with multiple conspiracies and questions. What caught people's attention was a reference to the 'Reds' in Season 4 Episode 3. Jack used the term to describe a group of attackers fighting against CIA operatives. Ultimately, the mysterious group managed to overpower the CIA, but couldn't scare Jack. The former major stated that he did not care "even if they're the '75 Cincinnati Reds."

A still of Jack Reacher and co. in 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video)

'75 Cincinnati Reds' refers to the team that participated in the 1975 Major League Baseball season. The team was supremely successful, winning the National League West Division with a record of 108 wins. It remains the best record in MLB to date. Essentially, Jack suggested he wouldn't be afraid of the assassins even if they were as skillful as the 75 Cincinnati Reds. The indifference aligns with Jack's typical attitude towards his enemy. The fourth episode, titled 'Karambits and Pieces,' kicks off with Sampson speaking to Cahill. After losing Cahill, John Sampson (Marc Blucas) is ready to be honest with Jack about the drive.

A still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video)

In the latest episode, John revealed that he and his team were in Indonesia to use the country's resources to discover a cure for certain strains of malaria. The group needed the help of the local government, which in turn asked them to train their military personnel. Among them was General Putra, who later wreaked havoc on his own countrymen. The drive contains proof of John's links to Putra. Sampson asked Jack to hand it to the Pentagon, but Jack said he would first examine its contents before deciding what to do. His decision did not go down well with the government, putting him back on the CIA’s radar. He was cornered in a warehouse by the operatives, but his skills came to his rescue, and he easily won the fight.

A still of Anna from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Prime Video)

Tamara (Sydelle Noel) contacted Jack regarding the information she collected from a secret facility. She shared that some files were never uploaded to the computer server. These files were, in all likelihood, stored in the all-important drive. After hearing about the jam the gang was stuck in, Jack finally understood why Anna took her life. Anna must have been blackmailed to give up the drive in exchange for her son. She probably missed the deadline, resulting in her son's death. Anna then boarded the subway with a gun and the aim to avenge her son's death by killing the abductors. Before she could do so, Jack appeared and introduced himself as a police officer. Anna, afraid she would be arrested, pulled the trigger on herself.

Now, the question remains: where is the drive? Tamara's sleuthing comes to the rescue. She uncovers that it has been mailed to Lila (Agnez Mo). Jack begins making his way to Lila's hotel, but two men follow him. He takes away one of their walkie-talkies and learns that other goons are closing in on Lila. In another scene, Lila is seen face-to-face with these men, preparing to fight them. He quickly tries to reach her, but when he arrives, all the men are dead. More surprisingly, the police are there ready to arrest him. To find out what happens to Jack, fans will have to wait for the next episode of 'Reacher' to premiere on Prime Video next Wednesday.