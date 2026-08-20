'The Rookie' spinoff welcomes 'Siren' alum in interesting role as cast expands

'The Rookie: North' welcomes another officer on board, and he is likely to work with Alex Holland

'The Rookie' spinoff has welcomed another cast member on board. Curtis Lum, known for his stint in shows like 'Siren,' 'Supergirl,' 'The Night Agent,' 'The Audacity,' and 'Prison Break,' is set to feature in a recurring role on 'The Rookie: North.' According to Deadline, the actor will play Officer Charley Furst. The character has been described as a cheerful, relaxed man known for choosing the path of least resistance at work. He will likely work with Alex Holland (Jay Ellis), whose journey as a rookie in the Pierce County Police Department will be the main crux of the season. The actor will join an ensemble cast featuring Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson.

A still of Curtis Lum as Calvin from 'Siren' (Image Source: Freeform)

The spinoff is one of the most highly anticipated in the ABC lineup because of its connection to the superhit 'The Rookie.' However, it is not the first spinoff from the ABC series. Previously, the procedural produced a spinoff called 'The Rookie: Feds' in the 2022-2023 season. However, the show was cancelled after one season. This suggests that just being connected to the flagship series wasn’t enough to help the spin-off survive. The show is set to premiere sometime in 2027.

Apart from the logline, nothing else about the show has been made public yet. Alex Holland “believed his mid-life wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as its oldest rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn’t just 5-minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight,” the logline reads.

A still of Alex Cross and Kayla Craig from 'Cross' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Ian Watson)

This wouldn't be Lum's only role in the coming months. He is also set to join the third season of Prime Video’s 'Cross' as F.W. Jung. The character has been described as someone who provides discreet, ever-changing services to powerful clients. Pragmatic and unemotional by nature, he is known in the circle for solving issues with astute planning and efficiency. The crime thriller series is based on James Patterson's Alex Cross novels, and new episodes are expected to arrive in the first half of 2027.