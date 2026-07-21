Alan Ritchson’s Netflix hit ‘War Machine’ levels up with new sequel title

Netflix hit film ‘War Machine’ will be back with the original lead actor, director, and writer.

The Netflix hit movie ‘War Machine’ is officially getting a sequel and a new title, ‘War Machines.’ The first installment of the series became one of Netflix’s most-watched movies and has a huge fan base across the globe. The streamer has officially announced the sequel, which fans are surely going to love. While the first part featured a small unit fighting against an alien robot, the upcoming sequel is expected to be on a much larger scale, along with “Operation Global Shield.” From the first part, director Patrick Hughes and co-writer James Beaufort will be making their return for the second part as well.

For the lead role, Alan Ritchson will be reprising his role as Sergeant “81”. Notably, this will be quite a treat for the fans as it now has a multi-film roadmap for the future.

​The director, Patrick Hughes, shared a post via Instagram on July 20, featuring the updated list of Top 10 Most Watched Movies, which placed ‘War Machine’ at #1 with 147 million views. It was followed by ‘The RIP’ with 136M views; on #3 was ‘Swapped’ with 131M views; #4 had ‘KPop Demon Hunters’; and on #5 was Charlize Theron-starring ‘Apex’ with 129M views.

A still from Netflix's film 'War Machine' (Image Source: Instagram | @alanritchson)

The same post featured multiple pictures, of which the second one was the first page of the script, where fans can read: “WAR MACHINES. Written by: Patrick Hughes & James Beaufort.” Following that, the third picture focused on “MACHINES,” and the fourth picture focused on “S,” along with the fifth picture with a more closed focus on “S,” teasing the title for the second installment.

A still from 'War Machine' (Image Source: Netflix)

The streamer reported having 146.9 million views, meaning 266.8 million hours viewed on the platform for ‘War Machine.’ Immediately after the premiere in the first half of 2026, the film became #1 on Netflix’s most-watched movie list. In addition to that, it has also become #9 on Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Films of All Time list. While the second part of the Netflix film is in the works, Alan Ritchson will be seen in Prime Video’s action thriller series, ‘Reacher’ Season 4, set to premiere on August 12. He will also be seen making an appearance on the show’s spin-off series ‘Neagley’, set to premiere on September 16. His additional projects include ‘Runner’, ‘Motor City’, ‘Playdate’, ‘The Man With The Bag’, and more. One more highly anticipated project involving the actor is currently in development: ‘Maelstrom’.