Ryan Reynolds once took a '$100 million' item to 'Antiques Roadshow' but there was one problem

"It’s more of an heirloom that my good friend at the museum lent me. He's not aware that he lent it to me," Ryan revealed.

Ryan Reynolds has a talent for keeping his fans on their toes, but even his most dedicated followers weren’t prepared for his unexpected appearance on 'Antiques Roadshow.' Known for his sharp wit, Reynolds surprised audiences by showing up on the show with what he claimed to be a $100 million treasure. However, the situation quickly took a hilarious turn when it was revealed to be just a skit.

Ryan Reynolds attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

As a part of the promotion of his film, 'Red Notice,' Reynolds appeared in a skit on 'Antiques Roadshow', where he tried to sell the 'Cleopatra Egg' from the movie. Reynolds was seen in the character of Nolan Booth from 'Red Notice.' Sitting across from host Lark Mason at the iconic blue-clothed table, Reynolds humorously tried to pass off the faux antique as a valuable item, as per Independent UK.

When asked about the item's history, Ryan Reynolds joked, "This isn’t a family heirloom. My family disowned me. They don't like me. It’s more of an heirloom that my good friend at the museum lent me. He's not aware that he lent it to me. It sounds a little complicated. So, that's perhaps going to play into the value because of regulatory issues."

Host Mason played along, describing the prop as “commissioned by Cleopatra at the end of her life” and teasing that it had been “hidden until recently.” Mason playfully referenced Dwayne Johnson, saying, "An FBI agent, as I recall—I can't remember exactly, but a very muscular, handsome, talented man..." When Reynolds asked about the item's value, Mason responded, "If we could clear up the complications of how you acquired it, this could sell for over $100 million at auction." A shocked Reynolds asked: "$100 million, though? Wow." Mason then says, “I bet there’s a lot of upside.”

While Reynolds may have been feigning ignorance about knowing the true value of his valuables, there have been times when the sellers on 'Antiques Roadshow' were in for a surprise with the valuations of their items. A couple on 'Antiques Roadshow' sought valuations for two pieces of jewelry, with the husband dismissing one as 'a piece of that,' as per Devon Live.

The wife shared the story with expert Susan, explaining, "They were from my husband's side—from his mother—and when she died, my husband said his mom had a lovely opal bracelet that I might like. So we dug it out, and that was that." She went on to describe how they found the unexpected treasure, saying, "In this big box was loads of stuff, and we got to the bottom and found that. My husband said, 'You don't want that—it's a load of tat. It's just a piece of glass.' So I was like, 'Well, I like it.'"

The husband admitted his curiosity, saying, "We'd like to know what it is! It's very big for a precious stone, I would have thought." Antiques expert Susan praised the piece, and upon opening the box, she noted, "We can see the piece was bought at Wartski's in Llandudno. It's now based in London, but this is where they were established. They've gone on to be one of the most important jewelers in the world, known for selling Fabergé, but we can calm things a bit because this isn't Fabergé. However, it really is a super example of 1880s jewelry."

When it came to valuation, Susan declared, "All in all, it's moved a long way from that. The aquamarine pendant, if it went up to auction, would be around £3,000 to £5,000. The opal bangle, of course, is a magnificent piece, and if that came up to auction, we would be looking at an estimate of £8,000 to £10,000." The husband, clearly stunned, reacted with, "I wasn't expecting that! I think we better have another look in that jewelry box."