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Vin Diesel announces 'Fast & Furious' television adaptation ahead of much-awaited 'Fast Forever' premiere

The film series is gearing up for its last ride with 'Fast Forever,' which is set to release on March 17, 2028
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Vin Diesel from 'Fast X' (Cover Image Source: Universal Pictures | Fast X)
A still of Vin Diesel from 'Fast X' (Cover Image Source: Universal Pictures | Fast X)

Vin Diesel shared some exciting news with fans as he announced that his beloved 'Fast & Furious' franchise will get a live-action television adaptation. During NBCUniversal's upfront presentation on May 11, the franchise's star and producer also revealed that four new shows are currently in development. However, only one show is set up at Peacock, while the other three projects are being developed at Universal Television, as per Deadline. 'Fast and the Furious' is a street racing action film series, with Diesel starring as the elite street racer Dominic Toretto. Mike Daniels will serve as the writer and will also take on showrunner duties alongside Wolfe Coleman. Moreover, Diesel and Sam Vincent will executive produce the series through One Race, alongside the 'F&F' franchise producers Neal Moritz, Chris Morgan, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Pavun Shetty of Original Film.   

An image of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in 2009's 'Fast & Furious' (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Fast & Furious)
An image of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in 2009's 'Fast & Furious' (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Fast & Furious)

"As you all know, we are very precious about these movies but over the last decade, we’ve realized that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space," the film's lead star said, as per the publication. The 58-year-old actor signed off on the idea after Donna Langley, Universal Studios chief, took over the reins of NBCUniversal’s television operation last year. He felt confident that the project would maintain its integrity under her leadership. "That’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family will be protected in the TV space," he added.  

Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel as seen in in Fast X (2023) (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Fast X)
Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel as seen in 'Fast X' (2023) (Image Source: Universal Pictures | Fast X)

The 'Fast & Furious' film series took off in June 2001, and has since expanded to 11 films, including 2019's spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw.' Its last installment, 'Fast X,' was released in May 2023. The franchise has proven to be extremely lucrative, earning over $7 billion globally at the box office. Furthermore, the film series is gearing up for its last ride with 'Fast Forever,' which is set to release on March 17, 2028. The 'F&F' universe also includes an animated series called 'Fast & Furious Spy Racers.' The series spanned six seasons, which aired from 2019 to 2021 on Netflix. This year, the franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary and has organized a special midnight screening of the original film at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13. Stars like Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Meadow Walker (daughter of the film’s late star Paul Walker), Diesel, and producer Neal H. Moritz will reportedly attend the event, as per Deadline.

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