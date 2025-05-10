'DWTS' pro dancer calls out judges — says only one icon knew what he was doing: 'There are rules...'

Are 'DWTS' judges really qualified to judge ballroom? A former pro dancer has plenty to say

OG pro dancer Cheryl Burke competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' for 26 seasons and became the first female professional to win the Mirror Ball Trophy twice consecutively. Burke won season 2 with singer Drew Lachey and season 3 with NFL pro Emmitt Smith. However, she shockingly announced her voluntary retirement from the popular show in November 2022. During her appearance on the 'Sex, Lies and Spray Tans' podcast, the veteran ballroom dancer reflected on the judging techniques and criticized the judges for being illiterate about classic dance moves.

“You have to know what you’re talking about, right?” She slammed Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli on her podcast, as per E! News. “They have to be able to back up whatever they say. If you’re just saying things because you know it’s the right terminology, and you can’t explain yourself as to why it should be a certain way, then it’s kind of hard.” She added, “they are not experts in the niche of ballroom dancing” which means they “can’t really be more strict in [the] genre.” Burke also sarcastically advised the judges to qualify for the show after clearing an adjudicator’s exam administered by the National Dance Council of America.

Cheryl Burke hosts a 'Dancing With The Stars' season premiere viewing party at Wendy's on September 16, 2013 in LA, CA.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Paul Archuleta)

“Just like the pro dancers have to continue to educate themselves on their craft,” Burke stated, “I also feel like the judges should do the same.” “I think that’s important, and why wouldn’t you wanna do that?” she added. “After all these years, if you weren’t as familiar with the genre, why don’t you familiarize yourself with it?” The podcaster admitted that she admired the late, legendary Len Goodman, who was the only professional ballroom dancer on the panel. This is not the first time Burke has openly challenged the judges; in 2020, she called them out after being eliminated with 'Backstreet Boys' star AJ McLean during season 29.

"There are rules in ballroom, and as far a I'm concerned, this is a ballroom show, I thought," she fumed, adding that the scoring was "just not consistent." "I already had his other two routines choreographed for the Semi-Finals," she continued. "Normally I'm not that confident going in, but I was like, 'For sure, there's no way [we'll get eliminated].'" The judges sent McLean and Burke packing home after the former committed a mistake while performing a Viennese Waltz, as per Cosmopolitan. McLean sounded remorseful, "This was the first time we've messed up in a dance since the beginning, at all, but in my honest opinion, I think the way we handled it was like a couple of pros." However, he expressed his gratitude for being able to get the chance to participate in the show.

Burke confirmed that she is "done" with 'Dancing With the Stars' while planning her exit. “I’m done with that. Feelings aside. I just have zero interest in teaching another celebrity how to dance, to be quite honest,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. However, she is still hoping to join back in another role and hinted at eyeing the judge's seat, "They are very well aware that I want that seat. It’s not that I just want it, I just know that I can contribute because I am an expert in ballroom dancing," she concluded.